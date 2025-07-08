'Please Bring Our Son Back': Andhra Youth Abducted By Suspected Terrorists In Mali; Desperate Family Seeks Answers

Narasaraopet: The family of an Andhra Pradesh youth, who is among three Indian nationals abducted by suspected terrorists in the Republic of Mali, has appealed to the Government of India to secure his release.

Amaralingeswara Rao from Jammalamadaka village in Macherla mandal in Andhra's Palnadu district along with two men from Odisha and Telangana was abducted by armed terrorists from Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes, Republic of Mali where he was employed.

According to the External Affairs Ministry, the incident occurred on 1st July 2025, when a group of armed assailants carried out a coordinated attack at the factory premises and forcibly took the three Indian nationals as hostages.

Rao's parents Venkataramana and Rajyalakshmi, along with his wife and three children, are desperate for answers and pleading for government intervention to bring him back safely.

According to the family, Rao last talked to his mother over phone to inquire about her knee replacement surgery. The family is in deep distress as there has been no contact for over a week.

A struggle for survival

Rao's mother Rajyalakshmi said after completing Class 10 in the village, her son did his ITI in Macherla and got a job in a cement factory in Nalgonda. After marriage, with three children to raise, he found it hard to make ends meet. A friend who was already working in Mali helped him apply for a job there.

“It’s been 11 years since he moved. He visits us once a year. This time, he said he would come home in two months,” a tearful Rajyalakshmi said.

The family last spoke to him on July 1. A few days later, they received news of his kidnapping by militants in Mali, leaving them shocked and devastated.

A desperate plea

The family urged the Indian government and officials to intervene immediately and rescue their son. “We are losing sleep. His children are crying every day. Please bring our son back,” pleaded Venkataramana, Amaralingeswara’s father.

According to the MEA, the Embassy of India in Bamako is in close and constant communication with the relevant authorities of the Government of Mali, local law enforcement agencies, as well as the management of Diamond Cement Factory. The Mission is also in touch with the family members of the abducted Indian nationals, it said.

The Government of India condemned the deplorable act of violence and called upon the Government of the Republic of Mali to take all necessary measures to secure the safe and expeditious release of the abducted Indian nationals. Senior officials of the Ministry are closely monitoring the evolving situation and remain engaged at various levels to facilitate safe and early release of Indian Nationals.