CM Chandrababu Naidu Tables White Paper on AP Financial Situation in Assembly

Amaravati : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday blamed the previous YSRCP government for the deep debt crisis that is plaguing the State right now. He expressed concern that the debt burden has increased by more than 9.74 lakh crores during the previous five-year rule of YSRCP. CM Naidu tabled a white paper in the AP Assembly. Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that government properties were pledged and funds of local bodies were diverted.

The Chief Minister said that due to the ineffective decisions of the previous rulers, the income of the state has decreased and the debts have increased. The white paper gave details of the financial irregularities of the previous government as follows.