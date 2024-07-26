CM Chandrababu Naidu Tables White Paper on AP Financial Situation in Assembly

Amaravati : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday blamed the previous YSRCP government for the deep debt crisis that is plaguing the State right now. He expressed concern that the debt burden has increased by more than 9.74 lakh crores during the previous five-year rule of YSRCP. CM Naidu tabled a white paper in the AP Assembly. Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that government properties were pledged and funds of local bodies were diverted.
The Chief Minister said that due to the ineffective decisions of the previous rulers, the income of the state has decreased and the debts have increased. The white paper gave details of the financial irregularities of the previous government as follows.
- State bifurcation issues not resolved
- There were situations when pensions were also not given
- Schedule 9 and 10 of the Reorganisation Act remain unresolved
- In 2014-15, the per capita income in the combined AP was Rs. 95,000
- After bifurcation, the per capita income of AP decreased to Rs. 93,903
- After bifurcation the per capita income of Telangana increased to Rs. 1,24,104
- In 2014-15, agriculture was 33 percent in AP and 19 percent in Telangana
- In 2014-15, industries were 23 percent in AP and 19 percent in Telangana
- In 2014-15, services sector was 44 percent in AP and 61 percent in Telangana
- If Polavaram is completed, every acre will be irrigated
- If developed, AP will also progress on par with Telangana
- The credit for creating water crisis goes to the previous government
- Polavaram would have been completed by 2021 if TDP had been in power
- Godavari river will get 57 lakh cusecs if there is a heavy flood
- Godavari gets more flood than China's largest project in the world
- There is a lot of danger if there is trouble in Godavari
- A new diaphragm wall has to be built at a cost of Rs.990 crores
- The situation is that Rs. 990 crores will be spent on the diaphragm wall which will be completed with Rs. 460 crores.
- The project to be completed by 2021 has been postponed to 2027-28
- Development of Amaravati took a back seat
- If the past development continued, Amaravati will have become the home of AI
- 30,000 farmers gave 34,400 acres to Amaravati
- Had the development continued, 7 lakh jobs would have been created
- If Amaravati had been developed, it would have become a property worth Rs. 3 lakh crore
- We will bring the former glory to Amaravati
- Earlier we created 7.72 lakh jobs in industries
- We stood second in the fastest growing states
- We were able to bring the per capita income to 13.2 percent
- The growth rate in agriculture has decreased by 5.7 percent in the last five years
- In the last five years, the growth rate of services sector has decreased by 2 percent
- The growth rate decreased from 13.5 percent to 10.5 percent
- GSDP contribution has decreased by Rs. 6.94 lakh crore due to the decrease in growth rate
- The revenue of the state has decreased by Rs.76,195 crore
- Rs 7,000 crores loss to the state due to sand irregularities
- Loss of Rs. 9,750 crore to the state due to exploitation of mines
- Due to irregularities, we incurred electricity arrears of Rs. 1.29 lakh crore
- If Polavaram was completed, the revenue would have been Rs. 45,000 crores
- The previous government did not utilize the central schemes properly
- GSDP is reduced by Rs. 6.94 lakh crore
- Due to decrease in GSDP, the revenue has decreased by Rs. 76,195 crore
- Debts of Rs. 9.74 lakh crores
- The per capita debt is Rs. 1.44 lakh
- The growth rate decreased from 13.2 percent to 9.5 percent
- The revenue of the state has decreased and the debts have increased
- Funds allocated by the center to local organizations were diverted
- Government properties were also pledged
- Debts were taken by pledging assets through the State Development Corporation
- Rs 4,700 crores in 33 departments was diverted
- Rs. 20,676 crores diverted to APSBCL in the name of special margin
- Rs. 14,275 crore diverted to repay APSDC loans through ARET
- ARET was introduced for 15 years of income diversion
- Properties worth Rs. 1942 crore have been pledged in Visakha
- Assets worth around Rs. 40,000 crores have been seized
- Rs 3,142 crores have been diverted from local bodies
- Rs. 2,166 crores have been diverted from Discoms
- Savings of government employees diverted Rs. 5,243 crores