TTD Online Quota for August to Be Released from May 18

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) : TTD is all set to release the online quota of darshan, accommodation and Srivari Seva voluntary service for the month of August, according to a press release of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams here.

Srivari Arjitha Seva Tickets Electronic Dip Registration will be available from 10 am on May 18 till 10 am of May 20. Seva Electronic Dip payment period is from May 20 to May 22 (upto 12 noon).

Srivari Arjitha Seva Tickets namely Kalyanam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam and SD Seva along with Annual Pavitrotsavam tickets (August 15-17) will be available from 10 am of May 21 while Virtual Seva tickets on the same day at 3 pm. Tirumala Angapradakshinam Tokens will be available from May 23 at 10 am.

Darshan and Accommodation quota to the SRIVANI Trust Donors will be available on May 23 at 11 am. Senior citizens/physically challenged quota will be available from 3 pm of May 23. The Special Entry Darshan (Rs. 300) tickets will be available on April 24 at 10 am.

Tirumala & Tirupati Accommodation Quota will be available from 3 pm of May 24. Srivari Seva voluntary service general quota for Tirumala and Tirupati will be released at 11 am while Navaneeta Seva at 12 noon and Parakamani Seva at 1 pm on May 27.