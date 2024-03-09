Telugu Woman Doctor Dies after Falling into Gorge at Australia's Brisbane

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) : A Telugu woman doctor belonging to Andhra Pradesh died while trekking in Brisbane, Australia. The deceased was identified as Ujjwala, who hails from Gannavaram in Krishna district of AP. She had completed her MBBS from the Bond University, Gold Coast. After completing her studies, she has been working as a doctor at the Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital.

On the 2nd of this month, Ujjwala, who was trekking with her friends, allegedly slipped and then fell into a steep valley, which led to her death. Her body was brought to her native place in Andhra Pradesh today.

Ujjwala wanted to become a doctor since childhood. She realized her childhood dream as expected. But if she thought one thing, destiny thought otherwise. Fate belittled her in the form of death. On March 2, Ujjwala, who went trekking with her friends for fun. They were enjoying their time together. But, Ujjwala had an accidental fall from a slope.

She sustained bleeding injuries and her death in this accident left her parents and relatives in deep grief. Parents Vemuru Maithili and Venkateswara Rao, have been settled in Australia for several years. The family members said that Ujjwala's mortal remains were taken to her grandfather's house in Elukapadu under the Unguturu mandal limits for performing the last rites.