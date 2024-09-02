Andhra-Telangana Rains: Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Flood Situation Atop A JCB; Revanth Reddy Announces Rs 5 Cr Assistance

Telangana Rains Live: Highway Blocked, Railway Tracks Washed Away, Traffic Disruptions Across State - Latest Updates

Incessant rains have caused severe disruptions on national highways across Telangana, with major routes becoming waterlogged and impassable. The continuous downpour has paralyzed traffic, particularly affecting the national highways that connect Telangana to various other states.

Vehicular movement has been severely impacted on several key highways. The Hyderabad-Vijayawada route, which initially saw vehicles being diverted, was eventually shut down due to the overflowing rivulets. The situation is particularly dire on the highways connecting Hyderabad to Vijayawada, Bengaluru, Warangal, Bhupalpatnam, and Siddipet, where ponds and canals have overflowed, submerging large sections of the roads.

Railway track washed away: A railway track near Intakanne railway station connecting Kesamudram and Intakanne was washed away on Sunday due to the heavy rains. The restoration works are ongoing at the location.

Over 100 Colonies Submerged: Mass Evacuations To Resettlement Centres: Torrential rains have led to widespread flooding across numerous low-lying colonies in several corporations and municipalities in Telangana, prompting emergency evacuations. Around 2,000 residents have been moved to rehabilitation centres as authorities scramble to manage the crisis. In response to the severe weather conditions, the Municipal Administration Department has issued an order requiring all municipal officials to remain at their headquarters for the next two days.

Control rooms have been established in municipalities and corporations most affected by the rains, with officials regularly reviewing the situation and responding promptly to flood alerts. As of Sunday, reports indicate that floodwaters have inundated approximately one hundred colonies across the state. The situation is particularly dire in Khammam, Madhira, Vaira, Suryapet, Kodada, Mahabubnagar, Jadcharla, Kamareddy, and Warangal, where many colonies have been submerged.

In Khammam district alone, floodwaters from the Munneru River have inundated homes in several colonies, forcing the evacuation of most of the 800 affected residents to rehabilitation centres by Sunday afternoon

Four Dead, Two Missing in Warangal: The Warangal district has been severely impacted by heavy rains due to the low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, bringing life to a near standstill. The incessant downpour has caused streams, bends, and ponds to overflow, leading to the flooding of national highways and cutting off traffic. In Mahabubabad district, the floodwaters damaged railway tracks, causing numerous trains to halt and leaving passengers stranded in difficult conditions. The heavy rains have led to the deaths of four individuals across the district, while two others remain missing.

RTC Bus Stuck Overnight: A particularly harrowing incident occurred when an RTC bus from the Mahabubabad depot, travelling from Vemulawada to Mahabubabad, got stranded in floodwaters late Saturday night. The bus, carrying 32 women and 11 men, became trapped between two culverts near Venkatapuram and Topanapalli villages in Nekkonda mandal. The alert driver, Srinivas, managed to stop the bus in a safer location and promptly informed the police.

However, due to the darkness, rescue operations were delayed, leaving the passengers stranded in the bus from 10 pm until 6 am., fearing for their lives. On Sunday morning, MLA Donthi Madhavareddy, District Collector Satya Sharada, and Police Commissioner Kishore Amberjha arrived at the scene. The passengers were eventually rescued by being transferred to a lorry loaded with railway cement sleepers and later taken to Venkatapuram village on a tractor. They were provided with meals before being sent to their respective destinations.