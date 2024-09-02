ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra-Telangana Rains: Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Flood Situation Atop A JCB; Revanth Reddy Announces Rs 5 Cr Assistance

An Aerial View Of Submerged Vijayawada
An Aerial View Of Submerged Vijayawada (ANI)

Torrential rains wreaked havoc in Andhra Pradesh and caused significant disruption in daily life in nearby Telangana as rains continued to lash parts of the two states on Monday as well, with at least 25 people losing their lives in flooding and rain-related incidents in the twin Telugu states in the past two days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of all possible help from the Centre to deal with the crisis following heavy rains in the state. Modi also spoke to Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy, assuring him of all possible help from the central government.

Vijayawada is one of the worst affected as the two states were pounded by heavy rainfall for the past two days due to a depression. "CM Chandrababu Naidu explained about the ongoing flood relief work while Modi told him that central government departments concerned have been directed to extend necessary help to the state," said an official statement released by the state government late Sunday. The prime minister said departments have also been instructed to immediately dispatch necessary equipment, it said and added that Naidu thanked Modi for the help.

With floods ravaging through the Andhra and several districts of Telangana, the Secunderabad-headquartered South Central Railway (SCR) zone, which also includes the Vijayawada Division, cancelled 140 trains and diverted 97 more on Sunday. At midnight on Monday, 10.56 lakh cusecs of floodwaters were discharged from Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada.

10:29 PM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Telangana: Met Department Forecasts Heavy Rains in 11 Districts on Tuesday

Hyderabad: The Meteorological Department of Hyderabad has warned that there will be heavy rains in 11 districts of the state tomorrow. Adilabad, Jagityala, Kamareddy, Komaram Bhim Asifabad, Medak, Medchal Malkajigiri, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapelli, Sangareddy and Siddipet districts will receive heavy rains, it said. To this extent, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari held a teleconference on the flood situation, rehabilitation, and relief measures in the respective districts. Care should be taken to avoid any loss of life or property, officials were told.

As it has been raining for the last four to five days, the situation is likely to be severe in the heavy rains in the coming days. Because of this, the district collectors were asked to decide on the matter of declaring a holiday for the educational institutions. As the gates of the Swarna and Kadem projects were opened, the Nirmal collector was asked to move the people of low-lying areas to protected areas.

Munneru stream in spate in Khammam, Telangana.
Munneru stream in spate in Khammam, Telangana. (Eenadu)

8:54 PM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Kalki Makers Donate Rs 25 Lakh To AP CM's Relief Fund

Vyjayanthi Movies, the makes of Kalki, have donated Rs 25 lakh to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's relief fund. In a post on Instagram, the makes said, "We at Vyanyanthi Movies are pledging to donate Rs 25,00,000 to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support relief efforts following the recent heavy rainfall. This state has given us so much and we feel it's our duty to give back during this challenging time. We want to emphasize that this gesture is made with love and respect for all states and communities across the country, as we stand united in supporting one another. Repati Kosam (For Tomorrow)."

6:08 PM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Telangana Floods Update: DGP Attends Review Meeting

Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender took part in a review meeting chaired by state Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. In a post on X, the DGP said, "Participated in a critical review meeting at the Integrated Command Control Center, where the Hon'ble Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with esteemed ministers and other officers, assessed the impact of the heavy rains across the state. Our discussions focused on evaluating the damage and implementing effective flood relief measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our communities."

5:04 PM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Telangana Floods Update: Over 5600 Passengers Transported To Kazipet Railway Station

In a 16-hour operation, the district administration and police teams of Warangal and Mahabubabad in Telangana successfully managed to transport 5616 passengers from Kesamudram to Kazipet Railway Station. Heavy rains have caused damage to the railway track between Kesamudram and Mahabubabad in Telangana. The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 21 more trains and diverted 10 others due to waterlogging over tracks at several locations.

4:36 PM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Watch: Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Flood Situation Atop A JCB

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu was seen atop a JCB on Monday in Vijayawada as reviewed the ongoing relief and rescue operations in the city facing floods after intense rains. Naidu took stock of the flood-affected areas, during which he was seen on a JCB wading through flood waters.

3:35 PM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Andhra Floods Update: An Aerial View Of Submerged Vijayawada

Unprecedented rains wreaked havoc in Andhra Pradesh capital Vijayawada as the Budameru, a rivulet on the outskirts of the city, overflowed triggering severe floods and submerging nearly half of the city. Around 2.76 lakh people are in need of food and drinking water as most houses are under several feet of water. According to the latest updates, at least 15 people have lost their lives across the state with six alone drowning in the flood water in Vijayawada till Sunday. Relief and rescue operation continues in the city.

3:16 PM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Andhra-Telangana Rains Live: Rahul Gandhi Offers Condolences, Urges Congress Cadres To Support Relief Efforts

Congress leader and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi Monday offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the last few days.

In a post on X, Gandhi said he has urged Congress leaders and workers to mobilize all available resources to support the ongoing relief and rescue efforts. "My thoughts are with the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as they endure relentless rainfall and devastating floods. I extend my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I urge Congress leaders and workers to mobilize all available resources to support the ongoing relief and rescue efforts. The Telangana Government is working tirelessly to manage the crisis and initiate the rebuilding process. I strongly urge both the Central Government and the Andhra Pradesh Government to swiftly provide comprehensive rehabilitation packages for all those affected by this disaster," Gandhi said in his post.

3:06 PM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Andhra Flood Update: IAF Sends Two Aircraft Carrying NDRF Personnel, Relief Material

The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed two IL-76 aircraft from Halwara and Bhatinda to airlift more than 200 NDRF personnel and tons of relief material to Vijayawada and Shamshabad to help aid the NDRF efforts in Andhra Pradesh, the Indian Air Force Media Co-ordination Centre said on Monday.

In a post on X, the Indian Air Force confirmed that the two aircraft were used to airlift 242 NDRF personnel and 30 tons of relief materials for the state and multiple helicopters are also on standby. "Late last evening, @IAF_MCC swiftly responded to the call for augmenting NDRF effort. Two IL-76 aircraft took off at dawn from Halwara and Bhatinda, airlifting 242 NDRF personnel and 30 tons of relief material to Vijayawada and Shamshabad. Helicopters are also on standby in the affected areas, ready to provide further assistance." the post read.

2:04 PM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Telangana Rains Update: CM Reddy Announces Rs 5 Crore Assistance To Flood-hit Districts

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday declared the immediate assistance of Rs 5 crore to the flood-hit districts of Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahbubabad and Suryapet. CM Reddy also announced Rs 5 Lakh ex-gratia to the kin of people who died in the floods. CM Reddy instructed authorities to respond quickly to the damage caused to the public. He also assured that the compensation will be increased for the loss of cattle, goats and sheep.

According to the CMO, the state government will submit a comprehensive report on flood damages to the Centre. CM Reddy will write a letter to the union government seeking immediate assistance and flood relief. He will appeal to the centre to declare the floods in the state a national calamity.

1:53 PM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Andhra-Telangana Flood Updates: IMD Predicts More Rains In Next 24 Hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours across several states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Meghalaya, and Mizoram. The prediction comes as these regions continue to grapple with the aftermath of recent heavy rains and flooding.

The IMD in its latest update said the depression near Telangana is likely to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area. “The Depression over East Vidarbha and adjoining Telangana moved NWwards with lat 19.8°N and long 79.9°E, about 70 km ESE of Chandrapur (Maharashtra), 90 km south of Bramhapuri (Maharashtra). Likely to move nearly NWwards across Vidarbha and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area”, the weather agency posted on X.

District wise rainfall data in Telangana
District wise rainfall data in Telangana (IMD)

1:38 PM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Telangana Rains Update: CM Revanth Reddy Visits Command Control Centre, Review Flood Relief Operations

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy visited the Integrated Command Control Centre on Monday and held a review meeting on the situation of flood relief operations and the damage caused by heavy rains in the state.

12:36 PM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Telangana Rains Update: Young Scientist, Father Drown On Way To Airport

Dr Nunavath Ashwini, a young scientist working in Delhi, drowned in the Telangana floods along with her father. They were travelling to Hyderabad airport when their car was washed away in the floodwaters of the Akeruvagu stream. Ashwini's body was found after a search, but her father remains unaccounted for. Dr Ashwini was working as a scientist at the ICAR-National Institute of Biotic Stress Management. She was on her way to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad along with her father, Nunavath Motilal from their hometown of Gangaram Thanda in Singareni Mandal, Khammam district on Sunday morning. Read More...

Dr Nunavath Ashwini with father Motilal
Dr Nunavath Ashwini with father Motilal (ETV Bharat)

11:44 AM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Telangana Rains Update | Watch: Restoration Work Of Railway Track Damaged Due To Floods Underway

Drone visuals of the site where the railway track near Intakanne railway station connecting Kesamudram and Intakanne in Telangana's Mahabubabad was washed away on Sunday due to the heavy rains. Restoration work is going on at the site. Dozens of trains have been cancelled or diverted in the twin states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana after heavy rains caused rivers and other water bodies to overflow into residential areas.

Restoration Work Of Railway Track Damaged Due To Floods Underway (ANI)

11:22 AM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Telangana Rains Update: Govt Steps Up Relief Measures Following Heavy Rains

  • The Telangana government on Monday stepped up relief measures following heavy rains in the state which led to the death of at least nine people and inundation of low-lying areas. The affected people were shifted to relief camps at some places in the state. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will conduct a meeting with officials on the rain relief measures later today.
  • The flood victims at Khammam, as Munneru rivulet was in spate, said their belongings were washed away and that drinking water was not available to them. They alleged that they had got no relief from the officials.
  • Traffic on the Hyderabad - Vijayawada National Highway was diverted due to rainwater overflowing on the road. The Met Centre of IMD here said extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad district on Monday.
  • The Cyberabad Police requested all IT and ITES companies to encourage 'work from home' on September 2. Allowing the employees to work from home would minimise the risks associated with commuting during this weather, said D Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner of Police (Cyberabad Traffic) in an advisory.
  • Due to the forecast of heavy rains in Hyderabad district, a holiday has been declared for all primary and secondary schools, under all managements (Government, Aided, and Private) on September 2, as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the children, officials said.

11:10 AM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Andhra Flood Update: Power Boats From Centre Reach Vijayawada

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday received power boats which it asked from the Centre to carry out flood relief operations in Vijayawada, especially at a time when it was running short of them. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to dispatch power boats and additional NDRF teams to cope with the demanding flood emergency. The Union Home Ministry assured Naidu that 40 power boats and six helicopters would be sent to the southern state. "Power boats reached Vijayawada. Following discussions with the Centre on Sunday, a large number of boats were dispatched from other states. Food is being distributed in Ajit Singh Nagar using the boats," said an official statement on Monday.

10:26 AM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Telangana Andhra Rains Live: South Central Railways' Update on Washed Away Tracks

Restoration work is underway on the railway track near Intakanne railway station connecting Kesamudram and Intakanne in Mahabubabad, Telangana, which was washed away on Sunday due to the heavy rains. Speaking on the restoration work, South Central Railways, Secunderabad Division, Chief Project Manager Subramaniam said: "We are attending the breach at kilometre 418. The breach is set mainly at 418, 432 and 433 km. At 418 km, out of six breaches we have attended five main breaches. The main breach we are attending right now is a major breach and the length is around 70 meters. It can take some time...We are attending the kilometre 433 main breach now which is around 50 meters in length. So these two are the main breaches. We are attending these 2 main breaches right now..."

10:11 AM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Telangana Rains Live: Highway Blocked, Railway Tracks Washed Away, Traffic Disruptions Across State - Latest Updates

Incessant rains have caused severe disruptions on national highways across Telangana, with major routes becoming waterlogged and impassable. The continuous downpour has paralyzed traffic, particularly affecting the national highways that connect Telangana to various other states.

Vehicular movement has been severely impacted on several key highways. The Hyderabad-Vijayawada route, which initially saw vehicles being diverted, was eventually shut down due to the overflowing rivulets. The situation is particularly dire on the highways connecting Hyderabad to Vijayawada, Bengaluru, Warangal, Bhupalpatnam, and Siddipet, where ponds and canals have overflowed, submerging large sections of the roads.

Railway track washed away: A railway track near Intakanne railway station connecting Kesamudram and Intakanne was washed away on Sunday due to the heavy rains. The restoration works are ongoing at the location.

Over 100 Colonies Submerged: Mass Evacuations To Resettlement Centres: Torrential rains have led to widespread flooding across numerous low-lying colonies in several corporations and municipalities in Telangana, prompting emergency evacuations. Around 2,000 residents have been moved to rehabilitation centres as authorities scramble to manage the crisis. In response to the severe weather conditions, the Municipal Administration Department has issued an order requiring all municipal officials to remain at their headquarters for the next two days.

Control rooms have been established in municipalities and corporations most affected by the rains, with officials regularly reviewing the situation and responding promptly to flood alerts. As of Sunday, reports indicate that floodwaters have inundated approximately one hundred colonies across the state. The situation is particularly dire in Khammam, Madhira, Vaira, Suryapet, Kodada, Mahabubnagar, Jadcharla, Kamareddy, and Warangal, where many colonies have been submerged.

In Khammam district alone, floodwaters from the Munneru River have inundated homes in several colonies, forcing the evacuation of most of the 800 affected residents to rehabilitation centres by Sunday afternoon

Four Dead, Two Missing in Warangal: The Warangal district has been severely impacted by heavy rains due to the low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, bringing life to a near standstill. The incessant downpour has caused streams, bends, and ponds to overflow, leading to the flooding of national highways and cutting off traffic. In Mahabubabad district, the floodwaters damaged railway tracks, causing numerous trains to halt and leaving passengers stranded in difficult conditions. The heavy rains have led to the deaths of four individuals across the district, while two others remain missing.

RTC Bus Stuck Overnight: A particularly harrowing incident occurred when an RTC bus from the Mahabubabad depot, travelling from Vemulawada to Mahabubabad, got stranded in floodwaters late Saturday night. The bus, carrying 32 women and 11 men, became trapped between two culverts near Venkatapuram and Topanapalli villages in Nekkonda mandal. The alert driver, Srinivas, managed to stop the bus in a safer location and promptly informed the police.

However, due to the darkness, rescue operations were delayed, leaving the passengers stranded in the bus from 10 pm until 6 am., fearing for their lives. On Sunday morning, MLA Donthi Madhavareddy, District Collector Satya Sharada, and Police Commissioner Kishore Amberjha arrived at the scene. The passengers were eventually rescued by being transferred to a lorry loaded with railway cement sleepers and later taken to Venkatapuram village on a tractor. They were provided with meals before being sent to their respective destinations.

9:58 AM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Andhra-Telangana Rains Live Update: List Of Trains Diverted Due To Flooding Of Tracks

Due to heavy rains and waterlogging over the tracks at several locations on the South Central Railway, several trains have been diverted. According to the latest release by South Central Railway, six trains have been cancelled, two have been partially cancelled, and 10 have been diverted.

9:41 AM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Andhra Rains Live Update: CM Chandrababu Naidu Inspects Flood Situation In Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the flood situation in Vijayawada, the worst-affected area in the state as torrential rains battered the state causing floods in several parts. Several parts of Vijayawada city are flooded due to unprecedented rainfall, swollen rivulets and flood water inflows, disrupting normal life of over 2.7 lakh people. Budameru, a rivulet on the outskirts of the city suffered breaches and overflowed at many places, inundating the ground floors of thousands of residential buildings in Ajit Singh Nagar, Krishnalanka, Bhupesh Nagar, Ibrahimpatnam and others.

"Due to Budameru breaches, floodwaters are coming into Vijayawada. As a result, all of this place has been submerged. It is very sad," Naidu said, addressing a press conference at NTR district collectorate on Sunday. According to the CM, heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of neighbouring Telangana is also entering Budameru to add to the woes.

9:24 AM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Andhra, Telangana Rains Live Update: 26 NDRF Teams Deployed For Flood Rescue In Twin States

As many as 26 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are being deployed for flood relief and rescue operations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, officials said Monday. While 12 teams are already deployed in the two neighbouring states, 14 more are being dispatched, they said. Out of the 14 teams, eight are being airlifted from various locations across the country, the officials said. The NDRF teams are equipped with inflatable boats, pole and tree cutters and basic medical aid tools, they said. Read More...

Rescue operation in NTR district in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.
Rescue operation in NTR district in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. (ANI)

10:29 PM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Telangana: Met Department Forecasts Heavy Rains in 11 Districts on Tuesday

Hyderabad: The Meteorological Department of Hyderabad has warned that there will be heavy rains in 11 districts of the state tomorrow. Adilabad, Jagityala, Kamareddy, Komaram Bhim Asifabad, Medak, Medchal Malkajigiri, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapelli, Sangareddy and Siddipet districts will receive heavy rains, it said. To this extent, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari held a teleconference on the flood situation, rehabilitation, and relief measures in the respective districts. Care should be taken to avoid any loss of life or property, officials were told.

As it has been raining for the last four to five days, the situation is likely to be severe in the heavy rains in the coming days. Because of this, the district collectors were asked to decide on the matter of declaring a holiday for the educational institutions. As the gates of the Swarna and Kadem projects were opened, the Nirmal collector was asked to move the people of low-lying areas to protected areas.

Munneru stream in spate in Khammam, Telangana.
Munneru stream in spate in Khammam, Telangana. (Eenadu)

8:54 PM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Kalki Makers Donate Rs 25 Lakh To AP CM's Relief Fund

Vyjayanthi Movies, the makes of Kalki, have donated Rs 25 lakh to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's relief fund. In a post on Instagram, the makes said, "We at Vyanyanthi Movies are pledging to donate Rs 25,00,000 to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support relief efforts following the recent heavy rainfall. This state has given us so much and we feel it's our duty to give back during this challenging time. We want to emphasize that this gesture is made with love and respect for all states and communities across the country, as we stand united in supporting one another. Repati Kosam (For Tomorrow)."

6:08 PM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Telangana Floods Update: DGP Attends Review Meeting

Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender took part in a review meeting chaired by state Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. In a post on X, the DGP said, "Participated in a critical review meeting at the Integrated Command Control Center, where the Hon'ble Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with esteemed ministers and other officers, assessed the impact of the heavy rains across the state. Our discussions focused on evaluating the damage and implementing effective flood relief measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our communities."

5:04 PM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Telangana Floods Update: Over 5600 Passengers Transported To Kazipet Railway Station

In a 16-hour operation, the district administration and police teams of Warangal and Mahabubabad in Telangana successfully managed to transport 5616 passengers from Kesamudram to Kazipet Railway Station. Heavy rains have caused damage to the railway track between Kesamudram and Mahabubabad in Telangana. The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 21 more trains and diverted 10 others due to waterlogging over tracks at several locations.

4:36 PM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Watch: Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Flood Situation Atop A JCB

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu was seen atop a JCB on Monday in Vijayawada as reviewed the ongoing relief and rescue operations in the city facing floods after intense rains. Naidu took stock of the flood-affected areas, during which he was seen on a JCB wading through flood waters.

3:35 PM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Andhra Floods Update: An Aerial View Of Submerged Vijayawada

Unprecedented rains wreaked havoc in Andhra Pradesh capital Vijayawada as the Budameru, a rivulet on the outskirts of the city, overflowed triggering severe floods and submerging nearly half of the city. Around 2.76 lakh people are in need of food and drinking water as most houses are under several feet of water. According to the latest updates, at least 15 people have lost their lives across the state with six alone drowning in the flood water in Vijayawada till Sunday. Relief and rescue operation continues in the city.

3:16 PM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Andhra-Telangana Rains Live: Rahul Gandhi Offers Condolences, Urges Congress Cadres To Support Relief Efforts

Congress leader and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi Monday offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the last few days.

In a post on X, Gandhi said he has urged Congress leaders and workers to mobilize all available resources to support the ongoing relief and rescue efforts. "My thoughts are with the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as they endure relentless rainfall and devastating floods. I extend my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I urge Congress leaders and workers to mobilize all available resources to support the ongoing relief and rescue efforts. The Telangana Government is working tirelessly to manage the crisis and initiate the rebuilding process. I strongly urge both the Central Government and the Andhra Pradesh Government to swiftly provide comprehensive rehabilitation packages for all those affected by this disaster," Gandhi said in his post.

3:06 PM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Andhra Flood Update: IAF Sends Two Aircraft Carrying NDRF Personnel, Relief Material

The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed two IL-76 aircraft from Halwara and Bhatinda to airlift more than 200 NDRF personnel and tons of relief material to Vijayawada and Shamshabad to help aid the NDRF efforts in Andhra Pradesh, the Indian Air Force Media Co-ordination Centre said on Monday.

In a post on X, the Indian Air Force confirmed that the two aircraft were used to airlift 242 NDRF personnel and 30 tons of relief materials for the state and multiple helicopters are also on standby. "Late last evening, @IAF_MCC swiftly responded to the call for augmenting NDRF effort. Two IL-76 aircraft took off at dawn from Halwara and Bhatinda, airlifting 242 NDRF personnel and 30 tons of relief material to Vijayawada and Shamshabad. Helicopters are also on standby in the affected areas, ready to provide further assistance." the post read.

2:04 PM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Telangana Rains Update: CM Reddy Announces Rs 5 Crore Assistance To Flood-hit Districts

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday declared the immediate assistance of Rs 5 crore to the flood-hit districts of Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahbubabad and Suryapet. CM Reddy also announced Rs 5 Lakh ex-gratia to the kin of people who died in the floods. CM Reddy instructed authorities to respond quickly to the damage caused to the public. He also assured that the compensation will be increased for the loss of cattle, goats and sheep.

According to the CMO, the state government will submit a comprehensive report on flood damages to the Centre. CM Reddy will write a letter to the union government seeking immediate assistance and flood relief. He will appeal to the centre to declare the floods in the state a national calamity.

1:53 PM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Andhra-Telangana Flood Updates: IMD Predicts More Rains In Next 24 Hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours across several states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Meghalaya, and Mizoram. The prediction comes as these regions continue to grapple with the aftermath of recent heavy rains and flooding.

The IMD in its latest update said the depression near Telangana is likely to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area. “The Depression over East Vidarbha and adjoining Telangana moved NWwards with lat 19.8°N and long 79.9°E, about 70 km ESE of Chandrapur (Maharashtra), 90 km south of Bramhapuri (Maharashtra). Likely to move nearly NWwards across Vidarbha and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area”, the weather agency posted on X.

District wise rainfall data in Telangana
District wise rainfall data in Telangana (IMD)

1:38 PM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Telangana Rains Update: CM Revanth Reddy Visits Command Control Centre, Review Flood Relief Operations

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy visited the Integrated Command Control Centre on Monday and held a review meeting on the situation of flood relief operations and the damage caused by heavy rains in the state.

12:36 PM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Telangana Rains Update: Young Scientist, Father Drown On Way To Airport

Dr Nunavath Ashwini, a young scientist working in Delhi, drowned in the Telangana floods along with her father. They were travelling to Hyderabad airport when their car was washed away in the floodwaters of the Akeruvagu stream. Ashwini's body was found after a search, but her father remains unaccounted for. Dr Ashwini was working as a scientist at the ICAR-National Institute of Biotic Stress Management. She was on her way to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad along with her father, Nunavath Motilal from their hometown of Gangaram Thanda in Singareni Mandal, Khammam district on Sunday morning. Read More...

Dr Nunavath Ashwini with father Motilal
Dr Nunavath Ashwini with father Motilal (ETV Bharat)

11:44 AM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Telangana Rains Update | Watch: Restoration Work Of Railway Track Damaged Due To Floods Underway

Drone visuals of the site where the railway track near Intakanne railway station connecting Kesamudram and Intakanne in Telangana's Mahabubabad was washed away on Sunday due to the heavy rains. Restoration work is going on at the site. Dozens of trains have been cancelled or diverted in the twin states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana after heavy rains caused rivers and other water bodies to overflow into residential areas.

Restoration Work Of Railway Track Damaged Due To Floods Underway (ANI)

11:22 AM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Telangana Rains Update: Govt Steps Up Relief Measures Following Heavy Rains

  • The Telangana government on Monday stepped up relief measures following heavy rains in the state which led to the death of at least nine people and inundation of low-lying areas. The affected people were shifted to relief camps at some places in the state. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will conduct a meeting with officials on the rain relief measures later today.
  • The flood victims at Khammam, as Munneru rivulet was in spate, said their belongings were washed away and that drinking water was not available to them. They alleged that they had got no relief from the officials.
  • Traffic on the Hyderabad - Vijayawada National Highway was diverted due to rainwater overflowing on the road. The Met Centre of IMD here said extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad district on Monday.
  • The Cyberabad Police requested all IT and ITES companies to encourage 'work from home' on September 2. Allowing the employees to work from home would minimise the risks associated with commuting during this weather, said D Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner of Police (Cyberabad Traffic) in an advisory.
  • Due to the forecast of heavy rains in Hyderabad district, a holiday has been declared for all primary and secondary schools, under all managements (Government, Aided, and Private) on September 2, as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the children, officials said.

11:10 AM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Andhra Flood Update: Power Boats From Centre Reach Vijayawada

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday received power boats which it asked from the Centre to carry out flood relief operations in Vijayawada, especially at a time when it was running short of them. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to dispatch power boats and additional NDRF teams to cope with the demanding flood emergency. The Union Home Ministry assured Naidu that 40 power boats and six helicopters would be sent to the southern state. "Power boats reached Vijayawada. Following discussions with the Centre on Sunday, a large number of boats were dispatched from other states. Food is being distributed in Ajit Singh Nagar using the boats," said an official statement on Monday.

10:26 AM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Telangana Andhra Rains Live: South Central Railways' Update on Washed Away Tracks

Restoration work is underway on the railway track near Intakanne railway station connecting Kesamudram and Intakanne in Mahabubabad, Telangana, which was washed away on Sunday due to the heavy rains. Speaking on the restoration work, South Central Railways, Secunderabad Division, Chief Project Manager Subramaniam said: "We are attending the breach at kilometre 418. The breach is set mainly at 418, 432 and 433 km. At 418 km, out of six breaches we have attended five main breaches. The main breach we are attending right now is a major breach and the length is around 70 meters. It can take some time...We are attending the kilometre 433 main breach now which is around 50 meters in length. So these two are the main breaches. We are attending these 2 main breaches right now..."

10:11 AM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Telangana Rains Live: Highway Blocked, Railway Tracks Washed Away, Traffic Disruptions Across State - Latest Updates

Incessant rains have caused severe disruptions on national highways across Telangana, with major routes becoming waterlogged and impassable. The continuous downpour has paralyzed traffic, particularly affecting the national highways that connect Telangana to various other states.

Vehicular movement has been severely impacted on several key highways. The Hyderabad-Vijayawada route, which initially saw vehicles being diverted, was eventually shut down due to the overflowing rivulets. The situation is particularly dire on the highways connecting Hyderabad to Vijayawada, Bengaluru, Warangal, Bhupalpatnam, and Siddipet, where ponds and canals have overflowed, submerging large sections of the roads.

Railway track washed away: A railway track near Intakanne railway station connecting Kesamudram and Intakanne was washed away on Sunday due to the heavy rains. The restoration works are ongoing at the location.

Over 100 Colonies Submerged: Mass Evacuations To Resettlement Centres: Torrential rains have led to widespread flooding across numerous low-lying colonies in several corporations and municipalities in Telangana, prompting emergency evacuations. Around 2,000 residents have been moved to rehabilitation centres as authorities scramble to manage the crisis. In response to the severe weather conditions, the Municipal Administration Department has issued an order requiring all municipal officials to remain at their headquarters for the next two days.

Control rooms have been established in municipalities and corporations most affected by the rains, with officials regularly reviewing the situation and responding promptly to flood alerts. As of Sunday, reports indicate that floodwaters have inundated approximately one hundred colonies across the state. The situation is particularly dire in Khammam, Madhira, Vaira, Suryapet, Kodada, Mahabubnagar, Jadcharla, Kamareddy, and Warangal, where many colonies have been submerged.

In Khammam district alone, floodwaters from the Munneru River have inundated homes in several colonies, forcing the evacuation of most of the 800 affected residents to rehabilitation centres by Sunday afternoon

Four Dead, Two Missing in Warangal: The Warangal district has been severely impacted by heavy rains due to the low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, bringing life to a near standstill. The incessant downpour has caused streams, bends, and ponds to overflow, leading to the flooding of national highways and cutting off traffic. In Mahabubabad district, the floodwaters damaged railway tracks, causing numerous trains to halt and leaving passengers stranded in difficult conditions. The heavy rains have led to the deaths of four individuals across the district, while two others remain missing.

RTC Bus Stuck Overnight: A particularly harrowing incident occurred when an RTC bus from the Mahabubabad depot, travelling from Vemulawada to Mahabubabad, got stranded in floodwaters late Saturday night. The bus, carrying 32 women and 11 men, became trapped between two culverts near Venkatapuram and Topanapalli villages in Nekkonda mandal. The alert driver, Srinivas, managed to stop the bus in a safer location and promptly informed the police.

However, due to the darkness, rescue operations were delayed, leaving the passengers stranded in the bus from 10 pm until 6 am., fearing for their lives. On Sunday morning, MLA Donthi Madhavareddy, District Collector Satya Sharada, and Police Commissioner Kishore Amberjha arrived at the scene. The passengers were eventually rescued by being transferred to a lorry loaded with railway cement sleepers and later taken to Venkatapuram village on a tractor. They were provided with meals before being sent to their respective destinations.

9:58 AM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Andhra-Telangana Rains Live Update: List Of Trains Diverted Due To Flooding Of Tracks

Due to heavy rains and waterlogging over the tracks at several locations on the South Central Railway, several trains have been diverted. According to the latest release by South Central Railway, six trains have been cancelled, two have been partially cancelled, and 10 have been diverted.

9:41 AM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Andhra Rains Live Update: CM Chandrababu Naidu Inspects Flood Situation In Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the flood situation in Vijayawada, the worst-affected area in the state as torrential rains battered the state causing floods in several parts. Several parts of Vijayawada city are flooded due to unprecedented rainfall, swollen rivulets and flood water inflows, disrupting normal life of over 2.7 lakh people. Budameru, a rivulet on the outskirts of the city suffered breaches and overflowed at many places, inundating the ground floors of thousands of residential buildings in Ajit Singh Nagar, Krishnalanka, Bhupesh Nagar, Ibrahimpatnam and others.

"Due to Budameru breaches, floodwaters are coming into Vijayawada. As a result, all of this place has been submerged. It is very sad," Naidu said, addressing a press conference at NTR district collectorate on Sunday. According to the CM, heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of neighbouring Telangana is also entering Budameru to add to the woes.

9:24 AM, 2 Sep 2024 (IST)

Andhra, Telangana Rains Live Update: 26 NDRF Teams Deployed For Flood Rescue In Twin States

As many as 26 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are being deployed for flood relief and rescue operations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, officials said Monday. While 12 teams are already deployed in the two neighbouring states, 14 more are being dispatched, they said. Out of the 14 teams, eight are being airlifted from various locations across the country, the officials said. The NDRF teams are equipped with inflatable boats, pole and tree cutters and basic medical aid tools, they said. Read More...

Rescue operation in NTR district in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.
Rescue operation in NTR district in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. (ANI)
