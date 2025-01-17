ETV Bharat / bharat

Maha Kumbh 2025 : Devotees From South India Call It 'Heaven on Earth'

Prayagraj: "This feels like heaven. Bathing at the Sangam has purified us. The spiritual energy here is unmatched,” Jaya Kailash Biyani, a first-time visitor from Maharashtra, says choked in emotions. Like Jaya millions of devotees from across the nation and globe are experiencing the divine aura of being a part of Maha Kumbh 2025 and are expressing their desire to explore more.

The event, this year, has witnessed a good number of devotees from South Indian states, including Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, along with Maharashtra. Pilgrims said they felt immersed in a sense of spirituality which is rare in any other event or occasion. Their joy after taking a dip at the holy Sangam and visiting iconic sites like Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath, was evident on their faces.

Krishna Pandya, another devotee, from Hyderabad, says, “The arrangements at Maha Kumbh have been exceptional. Me and my family went to the Hanuman temple and experienced the digital initiatives. I will encourage everyone in the South to come here next time to have a 360 degree experience of being a devotee.”

Devilal Joshi, who came from Warangal, Telangana, says the feeling of being in Prayagraj is indescribable. Echoing similar sentiments is a family member of Joshi, Shakuntala. She says, the event has been life-changing. “We’ve been here for five days, taking a daily dip at the Sangam. It is purifying and also feels like we are changing from within. Visiting Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath added to our joy. The government has ensured that the visitors get everything they need," she adds.