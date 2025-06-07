ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra Pradesh Partners With NVIDIA To Train 10,000 Students In AI, Boost 500 Startups

Amaravati: In a major step towards establishing Andhra Pradesh as a hub for artificial intelligence research and innovation, the state government on Friday signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global tech giant NVIDIA. The agreement, signed in the presence of Minister for IT and Higher Education Nara Lokesh at his residence in Undavalli, aims to provide AI skill training to 10,000 students and support the development of 500 AI-based startups.

As part of the collaboration, NVIDIA will extend support for the establishment of a dedicated AI University in Amaravati and offer advanced AI training modules for students, particularly those in engineering colleges. The partnership will also connect students with real-world projects, research opportunities, market exposure, and expert mentorship.

The initiative is a follow-up to Minister Lokesh’s meeting with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang in Mumbai in October last year, where he pitched the idea of a dedicated AI University in Andhra Pradesh. Huang responded positively to the proposal, paving the way for Friday’s agreement.