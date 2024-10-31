ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra Pradesh: One Killed, Six Seriously Injured In 'Onion Bomb Blast'

Eluru: Tragedy struck Eluru on the Diwali festival. A huge explosion occurred while transporting firecrackers on a two-wheeler, killing one person and seriously injuring six others, police said.

The body of the person on the bike was mutilated by the blast. A huge explosion occurred at Gauri Devi Temple in the East Street area here. A person named Sudhakar along with another person bought a large quantity of crackers and transported them on a scooter when the accident happened, they said.

Sudhakar's body was dismembered by the explosion of firecrackers. The lumps of flesh fell on the neighbouring houses, about 100 meters away. Another person on the bike sustained serious injuries. At the scene of the incident, five other people who were standing on the side of the road and talking were injured, while one is in critical condition, the police added.

The injured were shifted to the Eluru Government Hospital and are being treated. In the area where the accident took place, the windows of a neighbouring house were broken due to the explosion of firecrackers. The surrounding vehicles were damaged, police said.