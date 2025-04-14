ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra Pradesh Native Receives First Ayyappa Gold Locket From Sabarimala; Check Price Details

Minister VN Vasavan launches the distribution of sanctified gold lockets engraved with Lord Ayyappa’s image at Sabarimala Sannidhanam in Kerala on the auspicious day of Vishu on Monday. ( Etv Bharat )

Pathanamthitta: On the auspicious day of Vishu, in the early hours of the Malayalam month of Medam, a long-cherished dream of devotees came true at Sabarimala Sannidhanam. The distribution of gold lockets, engraved with the image of Lord Ayyappa and sanctified at the Sabarimala sanctum, was officially launched in the morning at the flagpole area by VN Vasavan, Minister for Devaswom, Cooperation, and Ports.

The first locket was received by Kobageppu Maniratnam, an Ayyappa devotee from Andhra Pradesh, who was fortunate to be selected from among the earliest online bookings to receive the very first locket directly from the Minister. Filled with joy, Maniratnam accepted the locket from the Minister during the ceremony held beneath the temple’s flagpole.

Following this, Tantri Kantarar Rajeevar, Travancore Devaswom Board President PS Prashanth and member advocate A Ajikumar continued distributing the lockets to other devotees. As Sabarimala celebrates its Platinum Jubilee year, the Travancore Devaswom Board expressed pride in fulfilling a long-standing wish of the devotees — making this Vishu celebration even more special.

The lockets were handed over at dawn on Vishu to selected devotees from among those who had booked early online. The Travancore Devaswom Board has made gold lockets available in two grams, four grams, and eight grams for the devotees.

Gold Locket Prices