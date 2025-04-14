Andhra Pradesh Native Receives First Ayyappa Gold Locket From Sabarimala; Check Price Details

Pathanamthitta: On the auspicious day of Vishu, in the early hours of the Malayalam month of Medam, a long-cherished dream of devotees came true at Sabarimala Sannidhanam. The distribution of gold lockets, engraved with the image of Lord Ayyappa and sanctified at the Sabarimala sanctum, was officially launched in the morning at the flagpole area by VN Vasavan, Minister for Devaswom, Cooperation, and Ports.
The first locket was received by Kobageppu Maniratnam, an Ayyappa devotee from Andhra Pradesh, who was fortunate to be selected from among the earliest online bookings to receive the very first locket directly from the Minister. Filled with joy, Maniratnam accepted the locket from the Minister during the ceremony held beneath the temple’s flagpole.
Following this, Tantri Kantarar Rajeevar, Travancore Devaswom Board President PS Prashanth and member advocate A Ajikumar continued distributing the lockets to other devotees. As Sabarimala celebrates its Platinum Jubilee year, the Travancore Devaswom Board expressed pride in fulfilling a long-standing wish of the devotees — making this Vishu celebration even more special.
The lockets were handed over at dawn on Vishu to selected devotees from among those who had booked early online. The Travancore Devaswom Board has made gold lockets available in two grams, four grams, and eight grams for the devotees.
Gold Locket Prices
- Two grams locket: Rs 19,300
- Four grams locket: Rs 38,600
- Eight grams locket: Rs 77,200
How to Apply for the Ayyappa Gold Locket?
Devotees can book the lockets online through the website www.sabarimalaonline.org. Booked lockets can be collected from the administrative office at Sabarimala Sannidhanam.
Within just two days of opening the booking, 100 devotees had already reserved their lockets. At the time of booking, an initial payment of Rs 2,000 must be made. The remaining amount is to be paid at the administrative office at Sannidhanam, and the locket can only be collected directly from the administrative officer upon full payment.
