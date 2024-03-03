Andhra Pradesh Man Detained for Assaulting Aged Parents over Property

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Andhra Pradesh Man Detained for Assaulting Aged Parents over Property

The younger son of the couple asked for registering the family's five-acre plot in his name. When the elderly couple did not comply to his wishes, he assaulted them. After a case was registered against the accused, the parents requested police not to take action against him. Police have detained him.

Rayachoti (Andhra Pradesh): A man in Andhra Pradesh's Annamaiya district was detained for allegedly assaulting his aged parents over property issues, police said on Sunday. Heartbroken and injured, the elderly couple requested police not to take action against their son. Police said that a case has been registered in this connection.

Elderly couple, Venkataramana Reddy and Lakshmamma of Madanapalle town in Annamaiya district, own a five acre plot. The plot is cultivated by their two sons, Manohar Reddy and Srinivas Reddy. Their younger son, Srinivasa had been pressing them to register the plot in his name. When his parents did not act as per his demand, Srinivas became infuriated. In a fit of rage he repeatedly thrashed and kicked his parents.

After the matter came to light, Srinivas was detained by the second town police station and a case was registered against him. The elderly couple sustained injuries and were rushed to the nearby hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Despite their injuries, the couple requested police not to take any stern action against their son saying they did not want their son's future to be doomed.

Police said that action will be taken as per the law.

According to locals, Srinivas used to get into argument with his parents over the plot. "He had repeatedly demanded that the plot be registered in his name while his parents wanted that it should be inherited by both their sons. Fights continued and finally, Srinivas stooped so low that he assaulted his parents," a neighbour said.

