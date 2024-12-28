ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra Pradesh Lost Rs 1.62 Crore A Day To Cyberfrauds In Six Months

Amaravati: Andra Pradesh saw a whopping Rs 293 crore looted through cyber deceptions in six months, which amounts to Rs 1.62 crore a day, underlining the exponential rise in the number of digital fraud instances.

The New Age Crimes: Digital Arrests, Fraudulent Calls and More

Cybercriminals employ various tactics to lure vulnerable victims. Such trickeries include:

Impersonation Scams: Crooksters impersonating officials from CBI, ED, or Narcotics Control Bureau, threatening victims with digital arrests for their 'involvement' in money laundering or drug trafficking, are coerced into transferring humongous sums of money under the pretence of clearing their name.

Courier and Parcel Threats: Fraudsters often claim parcels in the victim's name contain drugs or illegal weapons, using fear psychosis to extort money.

Banking Frauds: Fake calls from banks seeking sensitive information like CVV and OTP numbers under the guise of upgrading debit or credit card KYC, leading to emptied accounts.

Other Scams: UPI fraud, phishing, fake crypto investments, black trading, e-KYC scams, and misuse of nude video calls are also on the rise.