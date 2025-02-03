ETV Bharat / bharat

Kakinada: One Thief Steals 48 Two-Wheelers In Just Two Years To Fund His Addictions

The accused, who studied up to class 10, has been selling stolen vehicles to accomplices at just Rs 10,000 each.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 3, 2025, 3:35 PM IST

Kakinada: In a shocking revelation, police uncovered a two-year-long vehicle theft spree by a single individual, leaving authorities stunned at Andhra Pradesh's Pithapuram here. The accused, Sontini Gangadhar alias Reesu Gangadhar, a welding worker from Pithapuram, had allegedly managed to steal 48 two-wheelers before being finally caught.

Following a series of bike theft complaints during Sankranti, the Pithapuram police have launched an investigation using the CCTV footage from different places and also advanced tracking technology. Their efforts have eventually led to the arrest of one Gangadhar, who has confessed to stealing motorcycles using fake locks. He has resorted to all this to fund his addictions.

The accused Gangadhar, who studied up to class 10, turned to crime in 2023 after coming into contact with six accomplices from Prathipadu and Shankhavaram mandals - Karthika Sattibabu, Kurumalla Veera Babu, Ganasula Anand, Thota Lakshmana Rao, Enugupalli Naga Satyanarayana, and Vattikolla Chakrayya. These individuals bought stolen bikes for ₹10,000 each and resold them for a profit.

Kakinada district SP Bindu Madhav disclosed that all 48 stolen vehicles have been seized, and further investigation is underway. The case highlights the growing need for maintaining utmost vigilance against organized vehicle theft rings and for making greater use of the latest technology in curbing crime.

