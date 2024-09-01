10 Dead in Andhra Pradesh as Heavy Rains Cause Landslides, Waterlogging in Vijayawada, Guntur, Other Areas

Amaravati: Heavy rains lashed different parts of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, throwing general life out of gear and causing water-logging in many areas. Incessant rain hit Vijayawada and Guntur cities, turning people's lives chaotic. Roads in Vijayawada have turned into canals and traffic has come to a standstill in many places. About 10 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents across the state. Due to heavy rains, streams and bends overflowed.

Vijayawada received record rains in two decades. Many parts of the city and roads have been blocked since Friday night. Six people died in landslides. Vehicles were stuck on the national highway due to flood.

Landslide: In Vijayawada, six people were killed in a landslide in Mugalrajapuram in Vijayawada city due to incessant rain. Four others were injured. Stones fell on two houses. These were completely destroyed. Three more houses were partially destroyed. About 20 goats and sheep were killed in a landslide in Vijayawada's Yanamalakudaru. Rocks fell from the hill of Durga Temple. Due to this, the Durga Temple Ghat Road was closed.

The office was destroyed when stones fell on the informatics centre building. Fortunately, a few minutes before the employees went to lunch from the office, a loss of life was avoided. Traffic on the Durga Temple Ghat road has been stopped due to landslides. Landslides fell on houses in several parts of Vijayawada. Two were completely destroyed and others were partially destroyed. No one was injured due to the early evacuation. Those staying in the hilly areas were moved to the rehabilitation centers.

Waterlogging: Rainwater flooded roads and low-lying areas. Bandaru Road, Eluru Road, National Highway, Autonagar, many colonies, suburbs, almost all parts of Vijayawada faced the waterlogging problem. Cars and buses were stuck in the rainwater on the roads. And the two-wheeler drivers faced serious difficulties. The underground bridges were filled with water.

Bus services have been canceled as Vijayawada city is under water blockade. About 17.50 cm of rainfall was recorded in Vijayawada city on Saturday morning. About 12.18 cm of rain was received from Saturday morning to evening. With the heavy rain, there are no drains anywhere to let the water flow. Due to this, the roads were flooded. The water was almost three feet deep everywhere. The motorists suffered a lot. Water entered houses in many colonies. The entire One Town became waterlogged. In the area of ​​the bus stand, the railway underground bridge is almost six feet full, so even buses cannot go.

Bus services canceled: Up to 5 feet of water at Mathuranagar Bridge in Vijayawada. Same situation at Krishna Lanka Underground Bridge. Usually motors are installed to lift flood water. The engines were damaged on Saturday. The water overflowed and traffic was halted. Traffic was disrupted due to flooding at Ramavarappadu on the Eluru road. Water stood from Autonagar to Benz Circle. Nirmala Convent, Poly Clinic Road, Fifth Route, Eluru Road, Bhavanipuram, Vidyadharapuram, Satyanarayanapuram and other areas were flooded. Due to heavy rains, there was heavy flood water on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad national highway near Vijayawada Pandit Nehru bus station. RTC, private travels, including lorries did not ply. Buses going to many places from the bus stand were stopped and the passengers faced difficulties.

Railway Department canceled many trains: Due to heavy rains, the railway track was damaged near Kazipet in Warangal district of Telangana and train services were halted. The Railway Department has canceled many trains running between Hyderabad and Vijayawada. Many trains running between Vijayawada-Secunderabad and Guntur-Secunderabad have been canceled. The Railway Department has taken steps to divert many trains going to Hyderabad via Vijayawada-Guntur. Some trains have been partially canceled between various regions. Railway help lines have been set up at railway stations to help passengers to know the arrival and departure of trains, and other information.

Meanwhile, the NTR District Collectorate has turned into CMO as CM Chandrababu Naidu has decided to monitor the flood situation from there till normalcy is restored in the affected areas.