Firecrackers Factory Blaze: Eight Sheds In Three Acres Reduced To Ashes, Traces Of Explosives 'Found'

Visakhapatnam: Forensic experts continue their tests to find out the exact cause of the devastating explosion at the Vijayalakshmi Fireworks facility on the outskirts of Kailasapatnam in the Anakapalle district of Andhra Pradesh. The authorities have recovered the bodies of the deceased from the site of the fire accident.

The clues teams, along with forensic experts, began collecting physical evidence, and more than 20 samples have been taken, which have revealed traces of potassium, sulfur, and other explosive materials used in bomb-making.

At the fire accident spot, there are eight sheds, which were meant for manufacturing fireworks, storage and some of them meant for workers. Inspection teams noticed extensive damage, as all the sheds were reduced to ashes. Debris was scattered 300 meters away under the impact of the explosion and large craters were formed in the ground. The body parts of the deceased were found scattered in the wreckage.

Preliminary probe suggested that the fire may have begun during the process of loading inflammables for making fireworks. Sparks from this are likely to have triggered flames in a shed. Major explosion took place after this fire quickly spread to the shed holding the stock of explosive material 150 meters away. The flames engulfed sheds in an extent of three acres, according to experts.