ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out In Korba-Visakha Express at Visakhapatnam Railway Station

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

Updated : 13 hours ago

The fire mishap occurred when the Korba-Visakhapatnam Express Train was parked at the Visakhapatnam railway station for its onward journey to Tirupati. The fire was immediately doused even as the passengers were evacuated from the three affected coaches. There was no loss of life, officials said.

Korba-Visakhapatnam Express Train Catches Fire
Korba-Visakhapatnam Express Train Catches Fire (ETV Bharat)
Korba-Visakhapatnam Express Train Catches Fire (ETV Bharat)

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) : About three AC coaches of the Korba-Visakhapatnam Express Train caught fire when it was parked on platform number four at the Visakhapatnam railway station in Andhra Pradesh.

The fire that started in the B-7 bogie gradually spread to the B-6 and M-1 bogies. Fire crews extinguished the fire with four engines. Officials said that the affected train reached the Visakhapatnam railway station after departing from Korba. The incident occurred when the train was about to start its journey to Tirupati. A short circuit is believed to be the cause of the fire. Initial reports said that the passengers were safe.

Visakha Joint Commissioner of Police Fakirappa confirmed that there was no loss of life in this accident. It is said that all the passengers who came early in the morning got off the train. The fire broke out on the train at 10 am. Immediately the railway staff and the police were alerted. About four fire engines were pressed into service and the fire was doused.

Fakirappa explained that authorities have taken steps to separate the burnt bogies from the train and to move them to another place. He revealed that the railway staff is investigating the fire incident. On the other hand, Home Minister Anita Vangalapudi reacted to the Korba Express accident. She spoke to DRM on the phone and inquired about the details of the accident. She said that if any help is needed on behalf of the state government, it will be done immediately.

The railway officials immediately took steps to get the passengers off the train. Separate arrangements were made to reach the passengers to their respective destinations.

Read More:

1. 9 Children Killed In Wall Collapse In Madhya Pradesh's Sagar Day After 4 Died in Similar Incident In Rewa

Korba-Visakhapatnam Express Train Catches Fire (ETV Bharat)

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) : About three AC coaches of the Korba-Visakhapatnam Express Train caught fire when it was parked on platform number four at the Visakhapatnam railway station in Andhra Pradesh.

The fire that started in the B-7 bogie gradually spread to the B-6 and M-1 bogies. Fire crews extinguished the fire with four engines. Officials said that the affected train reached the Visakhapatnam railway station after departing from Korba. The incident occurred when the train was about to start its journey to Tirupati. A short circuit is believed to be the cause of the fire. Initial reports said that the passengers were safe.

Visakha Joint Commissioner of Police Fakirappa confirmed that there was no loss of life in this accident. It is said that all the passengers who came early in the morning got off the train. The fire broke out on the train at 10 am. Immediately the railway staff and the police were alerted. About four fire engines were pressed into service and the fire was doused.

Fakirappa explained that authorities have taken steps to separate the burnt bogies from the train and to move them to another place. He revealed that the railway staff is investigating the fire incident. On the other hand, Home Minister Anita Vangalapudi reacted to the Korba Express accident. She spoke to DRM on the phone and inquired about the details of the accident. She said that if any help is needed on behalf of the state government, it will be done immediately.

The railway officials immediately took steps to get the passengers off the train. Separate arrangements were made to reach the passengers to their respective destinations.

Read More:

1. 9 Children Killed In Wall Collapse In Madhya Pradesh's Sagar Day After 4 Died in Similar Incident In Rewa

Last Updated : 13 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAILWAYFIRE ACCIDENTTRAIN FIREANDHRA PRADESHTRAIN FIRE ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.