Andhra Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out In Korba-Visakha Express at Visakhapatnam Railway Station

Korba-Visakhapatnam Express Train Catches Fire (ETV Bharat)

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) : About three AC coaches of the Korba-Visakhapatnam Express Train caught fire when it was parked on platform number four at the Visakhapatnam railway station in Andhra Pradesh.

The fire that started in the B-7 bogie gradually spread to the B-6 and M-1 bogies. Fire crews extinguished the fire with four engines. Officials said that the affected train reached the Visakhapatnam railway station after departing from Korba. The incident occurred when the train was about to start its journey to Tirupati. A short circuit is believed to be the cause of the fire. Initial reports said that the passengers were safe.

Visakha Joint Commissioner of Police Fakirappa confirmed that there was no loss of life in this accident. It is said that all the passengers who came early in the morning got off the train. The fire broke out on the train at 10 am. Immediately the railway staff and the police were alerted. About four fire engines were pressed into service and the fire was doused.

Fakirappa explained that authorities have taken steps to separate the burnt bogies from the train and to move them to another place. He revealed that the railway staff is investigating the fire incident. On the other hand, Home Minister Anita Vangalapudi reacted to the Korba Express accident. She spoke to DRM on the phone and inquired about the details of the accident. She said that if any help is needed on behalf of the state government, it will be done immediately.

The railway officials immediately took steps to get the passengers off the train. Separate arrangements were made to reach the passengers to their respective destinations.