Andhra Pradesh Election: Rs 30 Cr Betting on YSRCP Win; Punter Commits Suicide, Unable to Pay

Eluru (Andhra Pradesh) : The results of the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections have dealt a serious blow to bettors and gamblers who placed huge bets on the victory of the YSRCP. A person, who is confident that the ruling YSRCP government will be formed again in the state, bet Rs 30 crores. Finally, the results proved otherwise, forcing the person to commit suicide as he could not pay such a huge amount.

The incident took place in the East Digavalli village of Nujvid mandal in Eluru district. According to police and locals, Jaggavarapu Venugopala Reddy (52) of the village is a member of the seventh ward. His wife is a sarpanch. They are YSRCP supporters. Venugopala Reddy bet about Rs 30 crore with people from different villages that YSRCP will win in the recent elections.

In this background, the results of the counting day proved his expectations wrong. Then he left the town since he had no money to pay. Venugopal Reddy did not even return to his home since the day of results.

As days passed by, the other bettors became worried when Venugopala Reddy did not respond to their calls. Finally, on the 7th of this month, the bettors went to his house and broke the doors and took away ACs, sofas, beds and other things. Venugopala Reddy, who came to the village the next day, was deeply offended. As a result, he committed suicide by drinking pesticide in the farm fields on Sunday.

Police recovered a letter from the suicide spot. The deceased's wife said that her husband had been suffering from mental problems for the past few days. Vijaya Lakshmi, the wife of the deceased, complained to the police that she had come to know about the suicide of her husband by drinking pesticides.