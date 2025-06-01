Secularism Can't Be Shield For Some, Sword For Others: Pawan Kalyan Slams Mamata For Influencer's Arrest

Chandigarh: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan took a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for Instagram influencer Sharmishta Panoli's arrest following her controversial video criticising several celebrities for their silence on 'Operation Sindoor'. Prior to this, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut had defended Sharmishta and demanded her release.

Taking to his X handle, Kalyan said that secularism must be a "two-way street" and not a shield for some and a sword for others while sharing an old video of Banerjee saying BJP's "ganda dharma" is against the true principles of Hinduism.

Kolkata Police arrested Panoli, a law student from Haryana's Gurugram area on Friday night over a video, where she allegedly used abusive language and criticised several Bollywood actors for maintaining silence on 'Operation Sindoor'. On Saturday, she was produced in Alipur CJM court and remanded in judicial custody till June 13.

Defending Panoli, Kalyan wrote, "During Operation Sindoor, Sharmishta, a law student, spoke out, her words regrettable and hurtful to some. She owned her mistake, deleted the video and apologised. The West Bengal Police swiftly acted, taking action against Sharmishta".

He shared a video where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seen accusing BJP of inciting communal violence through division politics and saying, its "ganda dharma" is against the true principles of Hinduism.

In his post that followed he wrote, "But what about the deep, searing pain inflicted upon millions when elected leaders, MPs of TMC, mock Sanatana Dharma? Where is the outrage when our faith is called 'Gandha Dharm'? Where is their apology? Where is their swift arrest? Blasphemy must be condemned, always! Secularism isn't a shield for some and a sword for others. It must be a two-way street. West Bengal Police, the nation is watching. Act justly for all."

Earlier Ranaut had wrote on Instagram, "I agree Sharmishta used some inappropriate words in her video but such words are used by most youths nowadays. She has apologised for her statement and this should be enough. There is no need to threaten or harass her further. She should be released immediately".

In a video posted later, Panoli had apologised saying she had no intention of hurting the sentiments of any religion and she will be cautious while posting anything in future.