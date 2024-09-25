ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra Pradesh CM's Relief Fund Garners Rs 400 Crore As Donations In A Fortnight

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 37 minutes ago

The Chief Minister said people from different communities donated generously to reduce the pain of the flood-hit victims. This is proof that if the government has a real intention to do good things, people will support it wholeheartedly.

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu addressing the media
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu addressing the media (ETV Bharat)

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund has received contributions to the tune of Rs 400 crore to support flood victims in the state. The aid poured in from people of different communities within a fortnight. This is proof that if the rulers do good things, the people will also cooperate.

The state government has provided a financial package of Rs 602 crore to the flood-ravaged victims and farmers for damage to the crops. Similarly, a compensation of Rs 5 lakh has been released to the families of 47 deceased. Naidu said during the flood, all moved forward with the spirit of the movement. Around 18.7 lakh houses have submerged and Rs 215 crores have been given as solatium.

In Vijayawada, 78,558 houses were inundated and the government has extended Rs 162 crore to ground-floor houses at a rate of Rs 25,000. Rs 6.8 crore was given as compensation for dead livestock, and Rs 13.32 crore was given as compensation for 44, 402 damaged two-wheelers at the rate of Rs 3,000 each.

Further, financial assistance of Rs 4.34 crores at the rate of Rs 10,000 each was given to 4,348 autorickshaws along with Rs 2.48 crores at the rate of Rs 20,000 per 1,243 vans. About 5,181 Kirana shops and hotels received Rs. 12.97 crore compensation.

For the 2,500 small-scale industries affected, the compensation was Rs 12.5 crore, for medium industries it was Rs 4.69 crore and Rs 2.95 crore for 197 large industries.

For 8, 347 industries that suffered damage, Rs 33.97 crores were given as compensation while Rs 278 crore was set aside for 22 types of crops in 1.12 lakh hectares. For the horticulture sector, Rs 32.67 crore compensation was doled out.

