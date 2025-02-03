Delhi Has 'Half-Engine' Sarkar, Needs Double Engine Sarkar To Achieve Development: Chandrababu Naidu

New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly election 2025, TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu strongly criticised the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in the national capital, asserting that its 'model' had failed and that Delhi needed a government capable of driving inclusive growth.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Naid highlighted the concerns of Delhi residents, noting that the city's 'whether and political pollution' had left many worried about their future. He pointed out the lack of development in Delhi, emphasising that politicians must focus on long-term solutions for the city.

"Politicians have to always think about today, tomorrow and the future. A government with good public policy can transform society," he said.

Taking a jibe at the current AAP government, Naidu referred to Delhi as having a 'half-engine sarkar' and suggested that the city requires a 'double-engine sarkar' to accelerate its growth and development. He underscored the growing relevance of performance and improving living standards over ideological differences, adding that "poor people in Delhi have to think if they want to live permanently in slums."

Naidu, whose party, the TDP, is an ally of the ruling NDA at the Centre, also expressed full support for the Budget 2025. He praised the budget's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, aligning it with his party's 10 principles of growth. His remarks come ahead of the Delhi Assembly Election scheduled for February 5, with results to be declared on February 8.