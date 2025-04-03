Andhra Pradesh CM Invites OpenAI CEO Sam Altman To Amaravati

ETV Bharat / bharat

By PTI

Published : Apr 3, 2025, 6:27 PM IST

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday seized the opportunity to welcome Sam Altman, chief executive officer of American artificial intelligence research company, OpenAI, to Amaravati after the tech icon noted that India is ‘outpacing’ the world in AI adoption.

Enthused by Altman’s post on 'X' that what is happening with AI adoption in India right now is amazing to watch, the Chief Minister responded saying "Absolutely! India is just beginning its journey, and Andhra Pradesh is poised to become a hub for AI-driven advancements. It would be a pleasure to welcome you to Amaravati on your next trip to India and share our vision with you as we shape the future,” said Naidu in a post on X.

Further, Naidu highlighted that not just AI but Andhra Pradesh is also ready to ‘lead’ in quantum technology. In a post on X, Altman observed "What’s happening with AI (AI) adoption in India right now is amazing to watch. We love to see the explosion of creativity – India is outpacing the world," said Altman.

