Major Tragedy Averted: Train Came Closest To AP CM Chandrababu Naidu; He Escapes Unhurt

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Babu, who was visiting the flood-affected area in Mathuranagar under Vijayawada, narrowly avoided a big accident.
The Chief Minister went to the top of the railway bridge to check the flood. Chandrababu walked on the bridge and inspected the rise of the Budameru stream. As he was walking on the railway bridge, the security personnel were alerted when the train came in front of him.
The train went very close to Chandrababu. A major tragedy was averted as the Chief Minister stood aside to prevent the train from hitting him. The officers and security personnel held their breath as the train left.
Later in the day, Chandrababu Naidu took stock of the situation along with Union Agricultural Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Meanwhile, an inter-ministerial team from the Centre on Thursday began its visit of the flood-affected districts in Andhra Pradesh. The team headed by Sanjeev Kumar Jindal visited Vijayawada, the worst affected place, to estimate the losses and destruction, said an official press release.
The Central team visited the State Emergency Operations Centre in the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) office in Tadepalli, where officials explained about the torrential rains and floods.