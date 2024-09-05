ETV Bharat / bharat

Major Tragedy Averted: Train Came Closest To AP CM Chandrababu Naidu; He Escapes Unhurt

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 10 hours ago

Rains have wreaked havoc in Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was visiting a flood-affected area in Mathuranagar in Vijayawada. A train came very close to the Telugu Desam Party chief but he escaped unhurt.

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu escaped unhurt as a train passed by him
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu stands even as train passes near him in Vijayawada (ETV Bharat)

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Babu, who was visiting the flood-affected area in Mathuranagar under Vijayawada, narrowly avoided a big accident.

The Chief Minister went to the top of the railway bridge to check the flood. Chandrababu walked on the bridge and inspected the rise of the Budameru stream. As he was walking on the railway bridge, the security personnel were alerted when the train came in front of him.

The train went very close to Chandrababu. A major tragedy was averted as the Chief Minister stood aside to prevent the train from hitting him. The officers and security personnel held their breath as the train left.

Later in the day, Chandrababu Naidu took stock of the situation along with Union Agricultural Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Meanwhile, an inter-ministerial team from the Centre on Thursday began its visit of the flood-affected districts in Andhra Pradesh. The team headed by Sanjeev Kumar Jindal visited Vijayawada, the worst affected place, to estimate the losses and destruction, said an official press release.

The Central team visited the State Emergency Operations Centre in the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) office in Tadepalli, where officials explained about the torrential rains and floods.

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Babu, who was visiting the flood-affected area in Mathuranagar under Vijayawada, narrowly avoided a big accident.

The Chief Minister went to the top of the railway bridge to check the flood. Chandrababu walked on the bridge and inspected the rise of the Budameru stream. As he was walking on the railway bridge, the security personnel were alerted when the train came in front of him.

The train went very close to Chandrababu. A major tragedy was averted as the Chief Minister stood aside to prevent the train from hitting him. The officers and security personnel held their breath as the train left.

Later in the day, Chandrababu Naidu took stock of the situation along with Union Agricultural Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Meanwhile, an inter-ministerial team from the Centre on Thursday began its visit of the flood-affected districts in Andhra Pradesh. The team headed by Sanjeev Kumar Jindal visited Vijayawada, the worst affected place, to estimate the losses and destruction, said an official press release.

The Central team visited the State Emergency Operations Centre in the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) office in Tadepalli, where officials explained about the torrential rains and floods.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TRAIN CAME CLOSEST TO CHANDRABABUFLOODS IN APAP CM VISITS FLOOD AFFECTED AREASINDIAN RAILWAYSAP CM CHANDRABABU NAIDU

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.