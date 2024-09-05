ETV Bharat / bharat

Major Tragedy Averted: Train Came Closest To AP CM Chandrababu Naidu; He Escapes Unhurt

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Babu, who was visiting the flood-affected area in Mathuranagar under Vijayawada, narrowly avoided a big accident.

The Chief Minister went to the top of the railway bridge to check the flood. Chandrababu walked on the bridge and inspected the rise of the Budameru stream. As he was walking on the railway bridge, the security personnel were alerted when the train came in front of him.

The train went very close to Chandrababu. A major tragedy was averted as the Chief Minister stood aside to prevent the train from hitting him. The officers and security personnel held their breath as the train left.