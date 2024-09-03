ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra Pradesh: CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Flood Situation; Food Distributed To Affected People

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh has received rainfall of 549.6mm as against the normal rainfall of 433.0 mm with a deviation of 26.9 per cent excess from June 1 to September 2.

Andhra Pradesh government is using drones to supply food to people in flood-affected areas (ETV Bharat)

Andhra Pradesh received cumulative rainfall of 80.9mm in three days from August 31 to September 2. The Krishna delta region received unusual rainfall. The NTR District received a cumulative rainfall of 329.7 mm in three days, while the Krishna district received a cumulative rainfall of 223.8 mm.

Guntur received a cumulative rainfall of 242.6 mm as against the normal rainfall. 17 people were killed in rain-related incidents in Andhra Pradesh and around 2.76 lakh people were affected only in Vijayawada. As many as 26 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and 21 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are deployed in the state for rescue operations. Out of these 47 SDRF and NDRF teams about 12 SDRF and 22 NDRF teams are deployed in the NTR district.

In NTR district 77 shelters are opened and 14,160 people are rehabilitated and 77 health camps are opened for the flood victims. Vijayawada is the worst-hit area, and the rains had an impact on 32 wards and around 2.76 lakh people are affected.

"Due to Budameru breaches, floodwaters are flowing into Vijayawada, as a result, all of these places have been submerged. The Budameru Vagu river is in spate following heavy rains and is leading to a flood-like situation in various parts of the city," a senior Andhra Pradesh government official said.

Over 100 trains have been cancelled, and multiple trains have been diverted due to water logging over tracks at several locations in the state.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for six districts in the state, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are forecast for other areas. Many houses and vehicles were submerged. In the Rajarajeswari Peta area, people were seen wading through chest-deep water on a flooded street.

Unprecedented rainfall in the Krishna region and many parts of Andhra Pradesh led to severe flooding in various parts of the state. The Krishna region - Krishna, NTR, Guntur and Bapatla districts have experienced unusual rainfall in recent years, with some areas receiving record-breaking amounts of rain.

It was learnt that the sudden change in atmosphere had caused the unexpected heavy downpour. A warmer atmosphere can hold more water, making severe storms.

The AP State Disaster Management Authority(APSDMA) put out timely warnings. The Andhra Pradesh government sounded red alerts and warned that there are possibilities of flash floods in the respective region.