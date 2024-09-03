Andhra Pradesh: CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Flood Situation; Food Distributed To Affected People

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh has received rainfall of 549.6mm as against the normal rainfall of 433.0 mm with a deviation of 26.9 per cent excess from June 1 to September 2.
Andhra Pradesh received cumulative rainfall of 80.9mm in three days from August 31 to September 2. The Krishna delta region received unusual rainfall. The NTR District received a cumulative rainfall of 329.7 mm in three days, while the Krishna district received a cumulative rainfall of 223.8 mm.
Guntur received a cumulative rainfall of 242.6 mm as against the normal rainfall. 17 people were killed in rain-related incidents in Andhra Pradesh and around 2.76 lakh people were affected only in Vijayawada. As many as 26 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and 21 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are deployed in the state for rescue operations. Out of these 47 SDRF and NDRF teams about 12 SDRF and 22 NDRF teams are deployed in the NTR district.
In NTR district 77 shelters are opened and 14,160 people are rehabilitated and 77 health camps are opened for the flood victims. Vijayawada is the worst-hit area, and the rains had an impact on 32 wards and around 2.76 lakh people are affected.
"Due to Budameru breaches, floodwaters are flowing into Vijayawada, as a result, all of these places have been submerged. The Budameru Vagu river is in spate following heavy rains and is leading to a flood-like situation in various parts of the city," a senior Andhra Pradesh government official said.
Over 100 trains have been cancelled, and multiple trains have been diverted due to water logging over tracks at several locations in the state.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for six districts in the state, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are forecast for other areas. Many houses and vehicles were submerged. In the Rajarajeswari Peta area, people were seen wading through chest-deep water on a flooded street.
Unprecedented rainfall in the Krishna region and many parts of Andhra Pradesh led to severe flooding in various parts of the state. The Krishna region - Krishna, NTR, Guntur and Bapatla districts have experienced unusual rainfall in recent years, with some areas receiving record-breaking amounts of rain.
It was learnt that the sudden change in atmosphere had caused the unexpected heavy downpour. A warmer atmosphere can hold more water, making severe storms.
The AP State Disaster Management Authority(APSDMA) put out timely warnings. The Andhra Pradesh government sounded red alerts and warned that there are possibilities of flash floods in the respective region.
An unusual rainfall has raised the water level in Krishna and its tributaries i.e., Budameru, Velagaleru and other small rivers. It was found that the Budameru Diversion Channel suffered from three breaches. It was learnt that one major breach in the Budameru Diversion Channel at Santhinagar caused the rivulet to overflow.
As a result of unexpected heavy floods waters inundated many areas in the Central Constituency of Vijayawada. Areas abutting the city's Budameru canal submerged in floodwaters. Many areas in the city were submerged in the aftermath of heavy rains that lashed NTR and Krishna District.
Flood waters from the overflowing Budameru canal engulfed New Rajarajeswaripet, Ajit Singh Nagar, Prakash Nagar, Pipul Road, Devi Nagar, Rayanapadu, Chittinagar, Jakkampudi, Palafactory, Mamidi Pakalu and in some of the other areas in Vijayawada Central Constituency. Thousands of houses were flooded.
The Prakasham Barrage in Vijayawada experienced unprecedented water inflow in recent times. As the barrage received a heavy quantum of inflows, irrigation authorities opened all 70 crest gates to discharge the excess water in the barrage.
Heavy floods and unprecedented downpours caused heavy damage and loss of public and private property in Andhra Pradesh. It is estimated that 1,80,224 Hectares of Agricultural fields and 15,109 Hectares of Horticultural fields are inundated by flood water and the rains also severely damaged the crops.
In the Krishna region, Krishna, NTR districts witnessed huge damage to agriculture and horticulture corps. In the NTR district, 37,725 Hectares of Agricultural Fields and 5,227 Hectares of Horticultural Fields are inundated in the flood waters.
In Krishna District, 33,012 Hectares of agricultural fields and 1,821 Hectares of Horticultural Fields are inundated in the flood waters. In NTR District AND Vijayawada city normal life was hit and many parts of Central Constituency were inundated in flood water, and left the people shelter-less.
In NTR District 32 wards were impacted and 2.76 lakh population were affected.
The Andhra Pradesh government under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu fully intensified relief measures. The government has so far evacuated around 14,160 people. Plenty of rehabilitation camps were organised and food, water and milk have been distributed in flood-affected areas.
Chandrababu Naidu has reviewed the flood relief measures with the officials today. Food distribution is done through five helicopters
"The food and water is being distributed since 6 am through helicopters, boats and tractors. Five lakh food and water packets have been prepared and distributed to the flood victims. Food is being provided by helicopters and drones to the inundated places where the NDRF teams can't reach" the senior official said.
The Chief Minister has assured that 100 per cent food distribution will be done to the flood victims at inundated places and the food will be provided three times a day. The Chief Minister has made all 36 division officers responsible for food distribution. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has instructed the officials to make all necessary arrangements for sanitation in areas where water is receding.