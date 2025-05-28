ETV Bharat / bharat

Chandrababu Naidu Re-Elected As TDP President For Two More Years, Calls For Bigger NDA Victory In 2029

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was re-elected on Wednesday as the president of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for the next two years.

The decision came around the same time Naidu called on the NDA, comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena, to stay united for a bigger victory in the 2029 polls in the state than the majority gained in the 2024 elections.

Naidu gave this call on the second day of TDP Mahanadu, the party's annual conclave, scheduled from May 27 to 29 in Kadapa. "The alliance (NDA) has to be united. The responsibility of gaining a bigger victory in the 2029 polls than the 2024 majority is on all of you. You have to express your approval and joy over this," said Naidu, addressing the massive gathering.

Praising the Centre's decision to embark on a caste census, he said this move is in the right direction. "I congratulate the Centre. Once the census (caste) is done and the knowledge of a particular caste's numbers is known, then based on that, their financial position can be studied, and a special public policy can be given to them. There will be a lot of benefit through this," said Naidu.

Reiterating the call for population management, the CM appealed to everyone to recognise the importance of increasing the population as there is the risk of youngsters' numbers plummeting in the future, leading to many problems.