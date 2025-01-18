Brave Rooster Loses Cockfight and Dies But Fetches Rs 1 Lakh in Auction

Eluru: In an unusual turn of events, a chicken that lost a bet in a cockfight and subsequently succumbed, fetched a staggering Rs. 1,11,111 in an auction, leaving everyone astonished. While high stakes on chickens in betting matches are common, this curious case of the chicken from NR Pet, Eluru, caught the attention of each and everyone.

Rajendra, Ahlad, and Rajavanshi, residents of Eluru, had raised the cock which competed in a betting match. Despite its spirited performance, the cock lost the fight on Thursday and subsequently died. To commemorate its fighting spirit, an auction was organized on Friday, drawing the interest of several enthusiasts.

The chicken, roasted and ready for consumption, was finally purchased by Maganti Naveen Chandrabose, a resident of Jalipudi in Eluru Rural Mandal, for an impressive Rs. 1,11,111. Naveen Chandrabose later shared this unique moment on Instagram, further taking the curiosity of one and all to a new high in the area. The story of this chicken has been widely circulated on social media locally.

Every Sankranti festival season, it is widely prevalent in the Godavari region and some other parts of Andhra Pradesh that cockfights are organised on a large scale both as an entertainment and betting sport. Festive revellers come from far-off places to visit these cockfights.