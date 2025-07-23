ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra Liquor Scam: CBI, Interpol May Join Probe; Chevireddy's Bail Verdict On July 28

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh liquor scam, allegedly carried out during the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) regime, has taken a new turn as investigators are claiming that illegal funds earned were routed to multiple countries, giving the scam an international dimension.

On Tuesday, the prosecution told the ACB Court in Vijayawada that it plans to seek assistance from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Interpol to track the alleged international financial trail of the scam. This comes during the hearing of the bail plea of YSRCP leader Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy.

During the proceedings, Prosecution Joint Director Rajendra Prasad alleged that Chevireddy played a key role in diverting scam proceeds to party candidates during elections.

“Chevireddy was caught transporting Rs 8 crore in cash from Hyderabad to Vijayawada in a goods vehicle with hidden compartments. The vehicle was intercepted at the Garikapadu check post in NTR district,” Prasad alleged.

“Following the seizure, Chevireddy instructed his gunman, Giri, to destroy his phone and escape. The gunman confirmed this in his statement,” he said.