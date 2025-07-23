Andhra Liquor Scam: CBI, Interpol May Join Probe; Chevireddy's Bail Verdict On July 28

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh liquor scam, allegedly carried out during the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) regime, has taken a new turn as investigators are claiming that illegal funds earned were routed to multiple countries, giving the scam an international dimension.
On Tuesday, the prosecution told the ACB Court in Vijayawada that it plans to seek assistance from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Interpol to track the alleged international financial trail of the scam. This comes during the hearing of the bail plea of YSRCP leader Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy.
During the proceedings, Prosecution Joint Director Rajendra Prasad alleged that Chevireddy played a key role in diverting scam proceeds to party candidates during elections.
“Chevireddy was caught transporting Rs 8 crore in cash from Hyderabad to Vijayawada in a goods vehicle with hidden compartments. The vehicle was intercepted at the Garikapadu check post in NTR district,” Prasad alleged.
“Following the seizure, Chevireddy instructed his gunman, Giri, to destroy his phone and escape. The gunman confirmed this in his statement,” he said.
He also referred to evidence such as call data, witness testimonies, and tower location records that pointed to Chevireddy’s involvement.
The prosecution also cited CCTV footage from toll plazas and alleged that the use of Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) vehicles was to move bribe money. It asked the court to reject Chevireddy’s bail, stating the investigation is ongoing and a charge sheet is yet to be filed.
On the other hand, Chevireddy’s counsel, Nageswara Rao, argued that the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) case lacked solid evidence. “There is no substantial material submitted to the court. My client has been on remand for 34 days and is suffering from severe back pain,” the defence argued.
After hearing the arguments from both sides, Magistrate Bhaskara Rao reserved the verdict on Chevireddy’s bail plea for July 28.
The court also heard bail pleas for other accused, including Chanakya (A8) and Dilip (A30). The order in their pleas is expected on July 25. Hearings for Dhanunjaya Reddy (A31), P. Krishnamohan Reddy (A32), and Balaji Govindappa (A33) have been posted for July 24.
