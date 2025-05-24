ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra CM Proposes Sub-Groups To NITI Aayog For Fast-Tracking Viksit Bharat-2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during the 10th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, in New Delhi ( Government Sources )

Amaravati/New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday proposed forming three sub – groups on GDP growth, population management and leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting in New Delhi.

Addressing the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting at Bharat Mandapam, the Chief Minister noted that the sub – groups of states formed in collaboration with the Centre should work towards fast-tracking Viksit Bharat – 2047 (developed India) vision.

“The first sub-group on GDP growth aims to boost investments, manufacturing, exports and job creation, supported by Central viability gap funding for PPP projects,” said a TDP press release, quoting Naidu.

The second sub-group on population management should help India leverage its demographic dividend while preparing the country for future challenges such as ageing and low fertility, said the CM.

Likewise, the third sub-group should focus on technology-driven governance, utilising AI, quantum computing, drones, and digital platforms for real-time citizen-centric administration, said the CM.

Naidu also showcased his SwarnaAndhra@2047 vision, which aims to transform the state by 2047 to achieve a GSDP of USD 2.4 trillion with a per capita income of USD 42,000, among other targets.