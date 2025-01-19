Andhra CM Naidu To Promote 'Brand AP' At World Economic Forum In Davos

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will depart for the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland on Sunday, where he plans to promote "Brand AP" and present the state as an attractive investment destination to global business leaders and industrialists.

Naidu aims to highlight a slew of employment-driven industrial policies and engage with top executives to secure investments for the state.

A statement on Saturday mentioned that the CM will use the platform to emphasize the state's strengths, including its human resources, infrastructure, government subsidies, stable leadership, and efficient business environment, to attract both national and international companies.

Naidu will leave Amaravati for Delhi at 4 pm on Sunday, followed by a flight to Zurich at 1.30 am on Monday. In Zurich, Naidu will meet India's ambassador to Switzerland. Later, he will meet industrialists at a local hotel and follow it up with a meeting with Telugu industrialists.

At the "Meet and Greet Telugu Diaspora" event, Naidu will discuss investment opportunities and promote Andhra Pradesh. After this engagement, the chief minister will embark on a four-hour drive to Davos where he will take part in a dinner meeting with industrialists, followed by a special meeting with ArcelorMittal executive chairman Lakshmi Mittal.

During the four-day World Economic Forum (WEF), Naidu will hold talks on green hydrogen and also meet chief executives and chairpersons of companies such as Coca-Cola, Welspun, LG, Carlsberg, Cisco, Walmart International, Cognizant Technologies and others, among several engagements.

The chief minister is expected to hold at least 10 meetings and conferences in a single day during the trip. He will culminate his visit on the fourth day by returning to Zurich and then India. IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Industries Minister TG Bharat and other officials will accompany the chief minister to Davos.