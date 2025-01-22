ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra CM To Meet Bill Gate, Several Global Executives In Davos

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu speaks at CII session on the sidelines of World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, in Davos, Switzerland. ( PTI )

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to meet Microsoft founder Bill Gates and several other global executives in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday, officials said.

On the third day of his visit to the Swiss resort town, the Chief Minister will also meet the officials from the World Economic Forum (WEF), they added.

"The chiefs of Unilever, DP World Group, Petronas, Google Cloud, Pepsi and AstraZeneca are going to meet the CM. The CM will also hold discussions with Bill Gates and WEF representatives," a press release said.

Moreover, Andhra Pradesh is expected to ink an agreement with renewable energy player Greenko and the CM is scheduled to attend roundtable conferences on topics such as organic farming, human mission calibration green hydrogen, and renewable power, the release added.