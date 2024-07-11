ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Proposes Poverty Eradication Mission To India Inc

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday proposed a poverty eradication mission to India Inc through a novel approach he called Public Private People's Partnership (PPPP) here.

Addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) virtually, the chief minister asked for close involvement of Indian corporates in this mission. Today, I am putting one proposal before you. Disparities are increasing day by day and there are poor people. Can you do something for them? This is where I am proposing P4. This is Public Private People's Partnership (PPPP), Naidu said.

The CM called on India's top 10 per cent to adopt the bottom 20 per cent in this mission to handhold, guide and mentor the poor to bridge the gap between the haves and have-nots.

Advising the captains of Indian industry to adopt short-term, medium-term and long-term plans, Naidu called on them to treat people in PPPP as capital, complemented by other assets.

In this poverty alleviation and uplifting journey, Naidu noted that the government and India Inc should work together to make the country a zero-poverty nation.

I want to make this country a zero-poverty nation, (with) zero-poverty states and zero-poverty villages. Otherwise, even if we emerge as the number one economy, poor people will remain. It is not good for the nation. This is where I need your thoughts and we will work in that direction, he said.

According to Naidu, the ultimate goal for every Indian is to proudly tell the global community that "there is no poverty in India".