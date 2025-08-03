Ancient Stupa Can Give New Identity To Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra: The city of Kurukshetra is normally associated with the Mahabharata, but very few people know that it is also the house of an ancient Buddhist stupa. This stupa provides the visitors with glimpses of the stupa at Sanchi in Madhya Pradesh and has immense potential to give a new identity to Kurukshetra.

This stupa is located between the Brahma Sarovar and Kurukshetra University. Located on three acres of land, it is towards the northeast of the University and towards the west of the Sarovar.

Professor of History Dr Atul Yadav said that the stupa finds a mention in the works of Chinese traveller Hiuen Tsang, who had visited Kurukshetra. Tsang mentioned that the followers of Lord Buddha used to live here, and it was built by him.

The remains of the Buddhist stupa. (ETV Bharat)

Professor Yadav said, "Its complete excavation has not been done yet, due to which clear information is not available. Once the excavation is completed, then definitely more information will be found about it."

He said that the stupa reminds visitors of the era of Emperor Ashoka. He said the history of Kurukshetra is linked to the Indus Valley civilisation. "There are many ancient buildings in Kurukshetra which were built during the time of the Indus Valley civilisation," he added.

Many historians believe that there are three stupas related to Lord Buddha that were built around Kurukshetra. One is in Chaneti in Yamunanagar. The second is in Assandh in Karnal district, and the third one is in Kurukshetra.

The ancient Buddhist stupa in Kurukshetra. (ETV Bharat)

Professor Yadav said that the Buddhist monks used to live in these stupas during Chaturmas when they did not go out. He also said that the bricks used for building this stupa have been used in other stupas as well. It is believed that one of the stupas is related to the Gupta period, while another appears to be from the period of King Harsha. The third one is said to date back to the Kushan period.

For the last few years, the Archaeological Department has taken over the stupa, and work is being done to establish it as a tourist destination. At the same time, many historians believe that if proper excavation is done here, it will lead to more information about ancient times, which will give Kurukshetra a different identity. This will draw more visitors to the city.

A potrait of Chinese traveller Hiuen Tsang who had visited Kurukshetra. (ETV Bharat)

The stupa at Sanchi is located 46 km from Bhopal. It is known as the Great Stupa with immense historical and religious significance. It is one of the oldest stone structures in India and a UNESCO World Heritage site.