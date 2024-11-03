Anantnag Encounter A Major Setback For LeT And PAFF, Says Army

Anantnag: The killing of two militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir during an encounter by the security forces on Saturday was a major setback for terror groups Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), the Army said on Saturday evening.

In a press conference at Wuzur area in Qazigund here, Brigadier Anirudh Chauhan, Commander 2 Sector RR of the Indian Army said the security forces recovered heavy ammunition and explosives from the possession of terrorists.

Brigadier Chouhan said on October 8, Arbaz Mir, one of two terrorists neutralised in Anantnag, had killed rifleman Hilal Ahmed and he along with another terrorist had fled to nearby Kulgam district.

“We received information about their movement in Halkan Gali, Larnoo after which a joint team of Army and Police launched an operation. The movement of terrorists was noticed and they were challenged by the troops. The terrorists fired indiscriminately after which an intense gunfight broke out,” he said, adding that in the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed.

Hilal Ahmad of the Territorial Army (TA) was killed in an attack by PAFF terrorists in Sheikhpora, Shangus, on October 8, 2024.

"Indian Army and J&K Police conducted a successful joint operation, Operation Halkan Gali, in a difficult terrain... We received a breakthrough when we received definite information that this terrorist group has returned to Laroo and is active there. Indian Army and J&K police made a joint plan and launched Operation Halkan Gali, in which Indian Army's 19 RR, 1 Para SF, 7 Para SF, and J&K Police acted together... Both terrorists were neutralised. Heavy ammunition and explosives were recovered from the terrorists... These two had previously attacked an Indian Army Camp in Kulgam in October 2023 and were involved in the killing of many non-locals... LeT and PAFF have received a major setback with their neutralisation...," the Army officer said.

Javid Ahmad Matoo, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Kashmir Range, addressing the press conference, identified the two slain militants as Zahid Ahmed Reshi of Hassanpora Bijbehara, Anantnag and Arbaz Ahmed Mir of Qaimoh, Kulgam.

One US-made M-4 rifle and an AK rifle were recovered besides other arms and ammunition from the slain militants. “Arbaz had crossed over to the other side of the LoC and he returned last year,” Brigadier Chouhan said.

Asked why of late, Kashmir is witnessing a spurt in encounters and attacks, the DIG said that terrorist operations have received a serious dent in the past few years and as such the militants are trying to "show their presence". “We are tracking them and will eliminate the remaining ones as well," the DIG said.