Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Rooms In 5 Star Hotels 'Sold Out'

Hyderabad: Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, will enter into wedlock with Radhika Merchant on July 12. Massive arrangements are being made for this as a large number of guests will attend. With this, it is reported that the star hotels in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area of ​​Mumbai are already filling up. Moreover, it seems through the websites of travel agents that they are charging up to Rs 1 lakh for a single night's stay.

According to the websites of Trident and Oberoi hotels in Bandra Kurla complex, there are no rooms available from July 10 to 14. The rates in the surrounding hotels have suddenly increased. While it is Rs 13,000 to Rs 30,000 for a one-night stay, it seems to be Rs 40,000 on July 14. It is reported that there was more than Rs 90,000 in another hotel on July 14. It increases further with taxes and no rooms are available on July 10 and 11.

While Anant's wedding will be held on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, it is reported that many programmes will be conducted till July 14. It seems that there is a 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and a Mangal Utsav on July 14. However, there is no announcement from the Ambani family about where the wedding guests will stay. On the other hand, the Mumbai Traffic Police disclosed that restrictions are being imposed on the routes leading to the Jio World Convention Centre. They further stated that curbs will be in force from July 12 to 15.