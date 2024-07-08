ETV Bharat / bharat

Anand Mahindra Sings Paeans To Indian Origin Girl For Her Singing On America's Got Talent

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

A nine-year-old Indian-origin girl recently won the Golden Buzzer on the popular TV show 'America's Got Talent' for her remarkable singing talent. This achievement caught the attention of notable industrialist Anand Mahindra, who praised her talent and shared a video of her performance on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Hyderabad: Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently took to social media to share an inspiring story about nine-year-old Pranysqa Mishra, who mesmerised everyone with her singing talent on the popular TV show America's Got Talent. Pranysqa Mishra, originally from India and now living in Florida with her family, earned the prestigious Golden Buzzer for her extraordinary performance.

Mahindra, known for his active presence on social media and his penchant for sharing motivational stories, posted a video capturing Pranysqa Mishra's performance and an emotional moment with her grandmother. During the show, the judges spoke to Praniska's grandmother via video call, a segment that brought tears to her eyes as she expressed her overwhelming pride and joy. Mahindra mentioned that he, too, was moved to tears by the heartfelt exchange, highlighting the strong bond between Pranysqa Mishra and her grandmother.

In his post, Mahindra praised Pranysqa Mishra's exceptional talent and the support she received from her family, particularly her grandmother, who played a significant role in encouraging her to pursue her dreams. The video quickly went viral, touching the hearts of many around the world and drawing widespread admiration for the young singer's abilities.

Pranysqa's Mishra achievement on such a prominent stage not only showcases her remarkable skills but also serves as a testament to the importance of family support in nurturing talent. Anand Mahindra's recognition of her performance adds an extra layer of appreciation for this inspiring young talent, further highlighting the global reach and impact of such stories.

