Anand Mahindra On Trump's Tariff Hike: Time For India To Seize This Moment With 'Two Strong Steps'

New Delhi: While many were taken aback after US President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian imports, taking the total tariff to 50 percent, noted industrialist and chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra has seen in it an opportunity for India to secure long-term economic gain. He said the "unintended consequences" of this trade war could actually open doors for India in shaping a virtuous consequence for itself.

On Wednesday, Trump signed an Executive Order imposing an additional 25 percent tariff on imports from India in response to New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil. According to the order issued by the White House, Trump cited matters of national security and foreign policy concerns, as well as other relevant trade laws, for the increase, claiming that India's imports of Russian oil, directly or indirectly, pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States.

In response to the US President's tariff move, Anand Mahindra suggested India should seize this moment to shape a virtuous consequence for itself, just as the "1991 forex reserves crisis triggered liberalisation".

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Mahindra cited how the global tariff war unleashed by the US is triggering unexpected changes in other countries. "The 'law of unintended consequences' seems to be operating stealthily in the prevailing tariff war unleashed by the US," he said.

Mahindra put forth his point with two specific examples. First, he shared how the friction with the US has led European countries like France and Germany to rethink their defence strategies and increase spending, possibly strengthening their economies. Secondly, he said, Canada is now working to remove trade barriers between its provinces, which could make its economy more resilient.

"The EU may appear to have accepted the evolving global tariff regime, responding with its own strategic adjustments. Yet the friction has nudged Europe to rethink its security dependence, leading to higher defence spending in France and Germany. In the process, Germany has moderated its fiscal orthodoxy, which may well catalyse a resurgence in Europe’s major economies. The world could gain a new engine for growth. In Canada, long hampered by notorious internal trade barriers between its provinces, steps are now being taken to dismantle them, bringing the country closer to a common market and enhancing economic resilience," he explained.

"These 'unintended consequences' could become long-term positives for global growth," Mahindra noted, and asked, "Shouldn't India too seize this moment to shape a virtuous consequence for itself?"