Anand Mahindra On Trump's Tariff Hike: Time For India To Seize This Moment With 'Two Strong Steps'

New Delhi: While many were taken aback after US President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian imports, taking the total tariff to 50 percent, noted industrialist and chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra has seen in it an opportunity for India to secure long-term economic gain. He said the "unintended consequences" of this trade war could actually open doors for India in shaping a virtuous consequence for itself.
On Wednesday, Trump signed an Executive Order imposing an additional 25 percent tariff on imports from India in response to New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil. According to the order issued by the White House, Trump cited matters of national security and foreign policy concerns, as well as other relevant trade laws, for the increase, claiming that India's imports of Russian oil, directly or indirectly, pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States.
In response to the US President's tariff move, Anand Mahindra suggested India should seize this moment to shape a virtuous consequence for itself, just as the "1991 forex reserves crisis triggered liberalisation".
Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Mahindra cited how the global tariff war unleashed by the US is triggering unexpected changes in other countries. "The 'law of unintended consequences' seems to be operating stealthily in the prevailing tariff war unleashed by the US," he said.
Mahindra put forth his point with two specific examples. First, he shared how the friction with the US has led European countries like France and Germany to rethink their defence strategies and increase spending, possibly strengthening their economies. Secondly, he said, Canada is now working to remove trade barriers between its provinces, which could make its economy more resilient.
"The EU may appear to have accepted the evolving global tariff regime, responding with its own strategic adjustments. Yet the friction has nudged Europe to rethink its security dependence, leading to higher defence spending in France and Germany. In the process, Germany has moderated its fiscal orthodoxy, which may well catalyse a resurgence in Europe’s major economies. The world could gain a new engine for growth. In Canada, long hampered by notorious internal trade barriers between its provinces, steps are now being taken to dismantle them, bringing the country closer to a common market and enhancing economic resilience," he explained.
"These 'unintended consequences' could become long-term positives for global growth," Mahindra noted, and asked, "Shouldn't India too seize this moment to shape a virtuous consequence for itself?"
According to Mahindra, India must act boldly, just like it did during the 1991 forex crisis, which led to liberalisation. He said the current global 'Manthan' over tariffs can also yield some 'Amrit' for India.
The industrialist suggested two strong steps India can take now.
1. Radically Improve Ease of Doing Business
- India must go beyond incremental reform and create a genuinely effective single-window clearance system for all investment proposals.
- While states control many investment regulations, we can begin with a coalition of willing states aligning with a national single-window platform.
- If we demonstrate speed, simplicity, and predictability, we can make India an irresistible destination for global capital in a world seeking trusted partners.
2. Unleash the Power of Tourism as a Forex Engine
- Tourism is one of the most underexploited sources of foreign exchange and employment.
- We need to dramatically accelerate visa processing, improve tourist facilitation, and build dedicated tourism corridors around existing hotspots, offering assured security, sanitation, and hygiene.
- These corridors can serve as models of excellence, encouraging other regions to emulate and raise national standards.
Further, he suggested to support MSMEs with better liquidity, accelerate infrastructure investment, give a push to manufacturing via enhancement and expansion of the scope of PLI schemes, and rationalise import duties so that duty on manufacturing inputs are lowered.
"Let the unintended consequences we create be the most intentional and transformative ones of all. We cannot fault others for putting their nations first. But we should be moved to make our own nation greater than ever," the industrialist said.
