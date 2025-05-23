Analysis: Less Than 2 Percent Crack IIT, Under 6 Percent Get MBBS Seat

Kota: As the students await the results of the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) for admissions into Indian Institute of Technology campuses (IITs) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) for under graduate medical seats, a closer look at the data on number of applicants and the available seats indicate the stark reality of competition. Despite lakhs appearing, a minuscule percentage secures IIT or MBBS seats.
Data from the last five years, analysed by ETV Bharat, reveal that only about 1.20 percent to 1.65 percent of engineering aspirants successfully secure IIT seats. The situation is slightly better for medical aspirants, with 5% to 6% of NEET UG registrants obtaining MBBS seats. However, the availability of affordable government MBBS seats is even tighter, ranging from 2.50% to 3.25%.
The limited number of seats against the massive pool of applicants shows the intense competition for these prestigious institutions.
Education expert Dev Sharma highlights the intense competition, noting that only around 5.25 percent of NEET UG candidates secured MBBS seats last year, with a mere 2.75 percent getting government seats. "This leaves the vast majority of aspirants vying for a limited number of positions," Sharma told ETV Bharat.
Notably, 2021 saw the highest percentage of NEET candidates securing MBBS seats at 6.08 percent, while 2024 recorded the lowest at 4.9 percent.
For IIT aspirants, 2024 saw only 1.20 percent securing a seat. The number may further decrease this year due to increased registrations. In 2022, out of the total 10.26 lakh JEE Main exam registrants, only 1.62 percent eventually secured IIT seats.
For NEET UG 2025, approximately 23 lakh candidates compete for 1.20 lakh MBBS seats, of which only around 55,000 are affordable government seats. The remaining are in private institutions with fees ranging from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1.25 crore.
This year, JEE Main 2025 saw 15,39,848 registrations, with 2,50,236 qualifying for JEE Advanced, second-level exam as part of the entrance test. An estimated 1.85 lakh candidates appeared for the advanced exam, with around 45,000 candidates expected to be eligible for counselling for approximately 18,000 seats across 23 IITs. The success rate this year is estimated to be around 1.20 percent.