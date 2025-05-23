ETV Bharat / bharat

Analysis: Less Than 2 Percent Crack IIT, Under 6 Percent Get MBBS Seat

Kota: As the students await the results of the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) for admissions into Indian Institute of Technology campuses (IITs) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) for under graduate medical seats, a closer look at the data on number of applicants and the available seats indicate the stark reality of competition. Despite lakhs appearing, a minuscule percentage secures IIT or MBBS seats.

Data from the last five years, analysed by ETV Bharat, reveal that only about 1.20 percent to 1.65 percent of engineering aspirants successfully secure IIT seats. The situation is slightly better for medical aspirants, with 5% to 6% of NEET UG registrants obtaining MBBS seats. However, the availability of affordable government MBBS seats is even tighter, ranging from 2.50% to 3.25%.

The limited number of seats against the massive pool of applicants shows the intense competition for these prestigious institutions.

Education expert Dev Sharma highlights the intense competition, noting that only around 5.25 percent of NEET UG candidates secured MBBS seats last year, with a mere 2.75 percent getting government seats. "This leaves the vast majority of aspirants vying for a limited number of positions," Sharma told ETV Bharat.