'An Important Issue’: SC On Plea Seeking OBC Certificates To Kids Of Single Moms

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said the plea for amending rules to issue OBC certificates to children of single mothers from the same category raises “an important issue” and requires a detailed hearing.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices KV Viswanathan and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench observed, “The present writ petition raises an important issue about issuance of OBC certificate to children of single mothers wherein the mother belongs to the OBC….”.

The Centre’s counsel informed the bench that a counter affidavit had been filed in connection with the plea. The bench said the matter required a detailed hearing. "This has to be heard”, said the bench, and also referred to a 2012 judgment of the apex court which dealt with the question surrounding the status of a person, one of whose parents belongs to the Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes and the other did not belong to either category.

The petitioner said the Other Backward Class (OBC) certificate should be issued on the basis of the certificate held by the single mother. The apex court in January, this year, had issued notice and sought responses from the Centre and the Delhi government on the plea filed by a Delhi-based woman.

During the hearing, the bench was informed that all state governments were required to be made party in the matter. The Centre’s counsel contended that authorities would be needing guidelines from the apex court in this regard. The bench said, "Considering the importance of the matter, subject to the order of the Chief Justice of India, the matter be placed for final hearing on July 22”, and directed the parties to file their written submissions.

The bench also asked the parties to examine a scenario where the single mother was in an inter-caste marriage. The plea referred to the Delhi government's guidelines for issuing OBC certificates. According to the guidelines, any person residing in Delhi and wanting to apply for an OBC certificate, has to produce an OBC certificate of any paternal blood relative which includes father, grandfather or uncle.

The petitioner claimed such an action by the respondents was clearly against constitutional provisions. The plea contended that insisting on the father's OBC certificate or the paternal side by the authorities for issuing OBC certificates to children of single mothers was totally against the rights of children brought up by the petitioner.