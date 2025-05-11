An Airstrip In Prayagraj, Used In Two Wars, Gets A Facelift

Prayagraj: The escalating border tension between India and Pakistan has pushed the Central Air Command of the Indian Air Force to prepare the Phaphamau airstrip in Pandila in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Constructed over 1,094 acres by the British after acquiring lands from local farmers during the Second World War in 1942, the airstrip played a significant role during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Now, about 30 bighas in the periphery of the airfield have been cleared by the Directorate General Defence Estates for expansion, so that it can be utilised if the current tension matures into a war.

During the 1971 war, it was used as the depot for fighter jets and cargoes, and now it will be kept as a reserve airbase. The work to clear encroachment in the 30 bighas has started.

Arvind Kumar Yadav, an administrative official of the Directorate General Defence Estates, said, "The Defence Ministry has ordered to make the airstrip free of encroachment. In this sequence, the encroachment around the airstrip is being cleared. Some illegal constructions have been demolished with bulldozers, and the rest are being removed, which will take a few more days. The encroachment is around the boundary of the airstrip."

Octogenarian Nand Kishore Mishra, a resident of Duari village, just 15 meters away from the runway, has been a witness to the 1971 war. He said the runway was covered with barbed wire, and there was no boundary. The district magistrate at that time asked us not to keep any light near the runway. The boundary wall was built in 2015.

Bhullar, another villager, said a place was marked with lime in the middle of the runway to park aircraft. Army personnel remained stationed at the airstrip two years after the war. The Central Air Command played an important role in the victory of the Indian Army. On the evening of 3 December 1971, Pakistan attacked several forward bases of the IAF. In retaliation, seven Canberra aircraft of the 35th Squadron destroyed the oil reserves in Karachi.

In the 1965 war, the Canberra aircraft wreaked havoc in Pakistan, with precise targets at Mauripur, Chaklara, Multan, Peshawar and Sargodha air bases. On the intervening nights of September 13 and 14, 1965, squadron leader Charanjit Singh and flight lieutenant Mangat Singh pounded Peshawar air base with a barrage of missiles.