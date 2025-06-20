An 80-year Old Pensioner Ends His Life as Electricity Office Turns a Deaf Ear to His Requests For a Relief in Power Tariff

Damoh: Madhya Pradesh: The tragic death of an 80-year old pensioner has created a stir in Pathariya area of ​​the district after an electricity bill of Rs. 1100 came like a bolt from the blue. The old man moved from door to door at the local electricity office to get a relief but was unable to get any relief.

Even after repeated requests, when the electricity department did not correct the bill, the old man under tremendous mental stress and trauma committed suicide. The deceased's only source of income was an old age pension of ₹600 that he got every month.

Locals said that Babulal, the deceased even offered to mop and sweep the electricity office to get some rebate in the bills. When it did not work, the old man ended his life.

The police have registered a case and taken the matter under investigation.

In the Pathariya police station area of ​​the district, the electric supply authority is reportedly switching to smart meters replacing the old billing system.

Babulal Patel, the deceased lived near Harsiddhi Mata Temple in Ward No. 9 of Pathariya, with his wife in a hut built on government land.

The humble shed had only two fans and two bulbs for electricity consumption. The deceased's wife Mirabai said: "Her husband had gone to the electricity company many times and had warned that if the bill was not corrected, he would commit suicide."

Son Ghanshyam Patel said, "His father always went to the electricity office to correct the electricity bills. Earlier the bill used to be 100-150 rupees.”

For the last 3 months, Babulal Patel's house bill was continuously coming higher than he normally paid. Because of the increased bill he was mentally stressed. In the month of March, Babulal Patel's electricity bill was around 450 rupees. After that in April this bill increased to ₹ 900 and in the month of May the amount charged was ₹ 1100.

The old man somehow paid the bill for the first 2 months but when the bill came for ₹ 1100, he was shocked. After this he went to the electricity office continuously but his plea was allegedly not heard.

In fact, the general public has been facing this problem of power bill hike for the past few months. Here was an extreme case in which an 80-year-old man unable to bear the pressure ended his life.

Lakshman Singh Thakur, who was the Nagar Palika president twice in Pathariya, posted on his Facebook wall that the old man came to him several times requesting that the electricity company should correct the bill.

“I did not have the number of the new JE, so I could not help him,'' Thakur said.

The post further read, ''I am very sad and distressed that I could not help him.''

The electricity department is washing its hands off this matter. JE Jamuna Prasad Prajapati posted in Patharia office said: "I have just joined. Babulal Patel has never met me. He must have met the staff. His meter was also changed earlier. We did not receive any complaint about the increased bill," he said.

Pathariya police station TI Sudhir Kumar Begi says, "In the case of Babulal Patel committing suicide, a case has been registered and the matter is under investigation. After the post-mortem, the matter has been taken into investigation. The case will be registered on the basis of the statement of the family and police investigation."