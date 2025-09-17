ETV Bharat / bharat

Amul's Unique Birthday Gift To PM Modi: 51 Lakh Personal Postcards From Dairy Farmers Across India

Mehsana: Millions of dairy producers and farmers associated with Amul across the country have decided to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi uniquely on his 75th birthday. Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) Chairman Ashok Chaudhary said on Wednesday that more than 51 lakh (approx 5.1 million) dairy producers from dairies affiliated with its Amul brand will send postcards to PM Modi with their messages, wishing him a happy birthday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always worked for the welfare of the country's farmers and livestock farmers. This is a unique opportunity to wish him well on his 75th birthday. This initiative will allow millions of dairy producers to directly communicate with their prime minister and express their gratitude,” he said.

This initiative actually took birth in the state’s Bhakhar village, where a large number of women gathered and wrote postcards to the prime minister with congratulatory messages. “The postcards highlighted the contributions of dairy producers to the country's development, progress in the animal husbandry sector, and the government's efforts to support dairy producers. This campaign will be launched nationwide in the coming days,” Chaudhary said.