Amul's Unique Birthday Gift To PM Modi: 51 Lakh Personal Postcards From Dairy Farmers Across India
The initiative took birth in the Bhakhar village, where a large number of women gathered and wrote postcards to the prime minister with congratulatory messages.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 8:17 PM IST
Mehsana: Millions of dairy producers and farmers associated with Amul across the country have decided to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi uniquely on his 75th birthday. Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) Chairman Ashok Chaudhary said on Wednesday that more than 51 lakh (approx 5.1 million) dairy producers from dairies affiliated with its Amul brand will send postcards to PM Modi with their messages, wishing him a happy birthday.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always worked for the welfare of the country's farmers and livestock farmers. This is a unique opportunity to wish him well on his 75th birthday. This initiative will allow millions of dairy producers to directly communicate with their prime minister and express their gratitude,” he said.
This initiative actually took birth in the state’s Bhakhar village, where a large number of women gathered and wrote postcards to the prime minister with congratulatory messages. “The postcards highlighted the contributions of dairy producers to the country's development, progress in the animal husbandry sector, and the government's efforts to support dairy producers. This campaign will be launched nationwide in the coming days,” Chaudhary said.
Many dairies across the country operate under the Amul Federation, and millions of dairy producers are associated with this federation. Under this initiative, more than 5.1 million dairy producers will be encouraged to write postcards. “Each dairy producer will greet PM Modi from their heart, in their own language. The programme aims not only to greet him but also to unite dairy producers across the country,” he said.
According to the GCMMF chairman, the initiative would provide dairy producers with an opportunity to express their gratitude to PM Modi for his contribution and initiatives for dairy producers. “Under his leadership, India has become the world's number one dairy milk producer. The achievement is largely the result of the hard work of millions of milk producers and the government's policies. Through this postcard campaign, milk producers will be able to express their gratitude to the Prime Minister for his efforts,” he said.
“Each postcard is not just a piece of paper but a symbol of the feelings, hopes, and wishes of each milk producer. These postcards will make the Prime Minister realise the hard work and love of milk producers for them. This unique initiative will make the Prime Minister's 75th birthday celebrations even more special,” said the federation chairman.
Read More