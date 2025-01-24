ETV Bharat / bharat

Amul Cuts Milk Prices For One-litre Packs By Rs 1 Across India

New Delhi: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under the Amul brand, has reduced milk prices by Rs 1 per litre across India. However, the reduction in prices is only for one-litre packs.

"We have reduced the prices of one-litre packs by Rs 1 per litre across India," GCMMF managing director Jayen Mehta told PTI. "This is to encourage consumers to buy larger packs of milk and get incentive for the same," he said.

In Delhi, the rate of Amul Gold milk has been reduced to Rs 67 from Rs 68 per litre while price of Amul Taaza will now be Rs 55 from Rs 56 per litre earlier.

GCMMF's turnover increased 8 per cent to Rs 59,445 crore in the 2023-24 financial year. Mehta had earlier said that the cooperative is expecting double-digit growth in revenue during this fiscal on strong demand.