AMU Grants Permission For Holi Celebrations On Campus

Aligarh: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) administration has granted permission for Holi celebrations on the campus.

Professor Brij Bhushan Singh, provost of NRSC Hall, said any student can come to the hall and play Holi on March 13 and 14 in the NRSC Club. "The hall will be open for students for two days so that they can play with colors and gulal," he added.

A few days ago, Hindu students of AMU requested the administration to allow them to celebrate Holi Milan Samaroh on March 9 in NRSC Hall. However, the administration refused to give permission in writing arguing that a new tradition cannot be introduced.

However, it has changed its stance, allowing students to play Holi anywhere in the entire campus, keeping in mind the sentiments of the students.

There was a demand in the university that students should be allowed to play Holi. Videos and pictures of Holi celebrations in Jamia were also being posted on social media. Hindu organisations and political people were also raising questions on AMU's decision.

Meanwhile, MP Satish Gautam had earlier said that if anyone teased those playing Holi in AMU, he would send them to jail, and there is no need to get permission to play Holi in AMU.

"Students can play Holi freely. They are welcome to throw lots of colors. There is a board exam on March 9, and it will not be right if a student goes and plays Holi on that day. Students have classes on March 10, 11 and 12. It is not right to leave classes and play Holi on working days. There is a holiday on March 13 and 14, during which everyone is welcome to come play Holi on the premises of the NRSC Club," Singh said.