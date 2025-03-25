ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab: Accused Narayan Chaura Granted Bail In Sukhbir Singh Badal Shooting Case

The accused's lawyer told the court that bail may be granted as the investigation into the shooting case has almost been completed.

Published : Mar 25, 2025, 10:36 PM IST

Amritsar: An Amritsar court has granted bail to Narayan Singh Chaura, the accused in the shooting case of former Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Chaura has been granted bail after spending nearly 4 months in jail.

Regarding the case, Narayan Singh Chaura's lawyer Jaspal Singh Manjhpur said that Narayan Singh Chaura was accused in the attempt to murder case against Sukhbir Singh Badal. The police station E Division has submitted a challan in the court regarding the case. Today, there was a hearing on bail, and the court of Additional Sessions Judge Sumit Ghai granted bail to Narayan Singh Chaura.

Investigation into the matter has been completed. Narayan Singh Chaura's lawyer said that the Amritsar court, while granting bail to Chaura, said that the investigation into the case has almost been completed and there is no solid reason to keep the accused in jail any longer. After which he has been granted bail.

This shooting incident took place in December 2024 in the Parikrama of the Golden Temple, when Sukhbir Singh Badal was serving as a servant outside the building. During this, Narayan Singh Chaura opened fire on him. However, the bullet did not hit Sukhbir Badal and he narrowly escaped. After this incident, chaos broke out in the Parikrama of the Golden Temple, and the police immediately arrested Narayan Singh Chaura.

