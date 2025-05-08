ETV Bharat / bharat

Amritsar Administration Enforces Blackout Drill Again, Residents Asked To Remain Indoors

Amritsar district administration carried out a blackout drill early on Thursday, a day after the Indian military targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK.

Amritsar district administration carried out a blackout drill early on Thursday, a day after the Indian military targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK.
Representational Image (ANI)
By PTI

Published : May 8, 2025 at 8:05 AM IST

Amritsar: Shortly after lights went out in Amritsar as part of a nationwide civil defence mock drill, the district administration again carried out a blackout rehearsal in the early hours of Thursday, urging residents to remain indoors and not panic.

The drill began around 1.30 am.

"Taking utmost caution, the Amritsar district administration has again started the blackout drill," said a message shared by the Amritsar District Public Relations Officer.

"Please stay at home, do not panic, do not gather outside your homes and keep the outside lights of your houses switched off," it said.

The drill was earlier carried out in Amritsar from 10:30 pm to 11 pm. The nationwide mock drills took place hours after the Indian military targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as part of 'Operation Sindoor' launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

