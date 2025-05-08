ETV Bharat / bharat

Amritsar Administration Enforces Blackout Drill Again, Residents Asked To Remain Indoors

Published : May 8, 2025 at 8:05 AM IST

Amritsar: Shortly after lights went out in Amritsar as part of a nationwide civil defence mock drill, the district administration again carried out a blackout rehearsal in the early hours of Thursday, urging residents to remain indoors and not panic.

The drill began around 1.30 am.

"Taking utmost caution, the Amritsar district administration has again started the blackout drill," said a message shared by the Amritsar District Public Relations Officer.