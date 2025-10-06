ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Amrit Samvaad’: Indian Railways Invites Passenger Feedback To Enhance Services

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has started a special feedback campaign, “Amrit Samvaad”, to interact with people and improve the services and other amenities. It ensured that suggestions regarding safety, hygiene, station cleanliness, watering facilities and catering would be acted upon to enhance the overall passenger experience across the railway network.

The Railways has appealed to travellers to use the ‘Rail One App’ as a valuable tool to submit feedback and track resolutions, promoting accountability in serving passengers better through conducting the campaigns.

During a recent Amrit Samvaad Special Campaign, General Manager, South Central Railway (SCR), Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, interacted with passengers and rail users. He addressed several concerns directly and assured improvement in the overall passenger experience.

Similar campaigns were held at various stations, where rail users were informed about various initiatives undertaken for public benefit. Officials said feedback was actively sought, and the public appreciated the Railways' direct engagement approach to improve passenger amenities to reach the expectations of passengers and rail users through interactive campaigns.

“At Kakinada Town Station, passengers have suggested various measures, including coach indication boards, punctuality of trains, lifts, baby feeding rooms and increased train frequency,” Chief Public Relations Officer, SCR, A. Sridhar said.