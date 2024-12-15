ETV Bharat / bharat

Ammonia Gas Leak In Aligarh Meat Factory Causes Panic, Eight Workers Faint

Ammonia gas leaked suddenly at a factory, causing difficulty breathing and eye irritation. Eight workers fainted and were hospitalised and their condition is stable.

Ammonia gas began leaking at the Meat Factory located in the Rorawar area of Aligarh on Sunday, leading to chaos within the factory. T
Ammonia gas leak in meat factory in Aligarh (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 34 minutes ago

Aligarh: Ammonia gas began leaking at the Meat Factory located in the Rorawar area of Aligarh on Sunday, leading to chaos within the factory. The leak resulted in eight workers, including five women, fainting.

According to reports, the gas leak occurred suddenly, causing workers to experience difficulty breathing and a burning sensation in their eyes. The impact of the gas was so severe that workers lost consciousness within moments. After the incident, the unconscious workers were rushed to a nearby hospital. Hospital officials stated that the condition of the affected workers is stable, and they are being kept under medical supervision.

As soon as authorities were alerted, ADM City, the City Magistrate, the Police Circle Officer, and local police reached the spot. The officials inspected the factory and assessed the safety standards in place. The police halted operations at the factory and launched an investigation into the cause of the gas leak.

Local residents accused the factory management of negligence, suggesting that inadequate safety measures in handling the hazardous ammonia gas contributed to the incident.

Police Circle Officer Abhay Kumar confirmed that on receiving reports of the gas leak, both police and fire service teams arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. Some individuals complained of coughing and vomiting and were also taken to the hospital. Investigations into the cause of the gas leak are going on.

TAGGED:

