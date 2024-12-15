ETV Bharat / bharat

Ammonia Gas Leak In Aligarh Meat Factory Causes Panic, Eight Workers Faint

Aligarh: Ammonia gas began leaking at the Meat Factory located in the Rorawar area of Aligarh on Sunday, leading to chaos within the factory. The leak resulted in eight workers, including five women, fainting.

According to reports, the gas leak occurred suddenly, causing workers to experience difficulty breathing and a burning sensation in their eyes. The impact of the gas was so severe that workers lost consciousness within moments. After the incident, the unconscious workers were rushed to a nearby hospital. Hospital officials stated that the condition of the affected workers is stable, and they are being kept under medical supervision.

As soon as authorities were alerted, ADM City, the City Magistrate, the Police Circle Officer, and local police reached the spot. The officials inspected the factory and assessed the safety standards in place. The police halted operations at the factory and launched an investigation into the cause of the gas leak.