Amma's Workers Should Come Together To Defeat DMK: AMMK's Dhinakaran

Chennai: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Saturday said Amma's (Jayalalithaa) workers should come together to support the NDA alliance so that DMK can be defeated.

He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the second anniversary celebration event of a private television channel at the Naratha Kana Sabha in Chennai's Alwarpet.

"I have already said Amma's (Jayalalitha) workers, wherever they are, should come together and support the National Democratic Alliance to defeat the DMK. I request all the other parties that can oppose DMK to support the NDA," he said.

"The NDA is an ocean. When it comes to Tamil Nadu, Amma's party takes the lead. The Union Home Minister has already responded to the alliance. We are those who came in the path of MGR and Jayalalithaa to defeat the DMK. We are those who carry their policies forward. We are in the same team to defeat DMK and strengthen Prime Minister Modi's hand," he added.

He further said AMMK would help defeat the DMK in the 2026 assembly elections. "Home Minister Amit Shah said the BJP will not interfere in the internal affairs of AIADMK. But OPS will never be isolated by the BJP. All Amma's workers will work together in one team," Dhinakaran added.

"There is no chance for a unified AIADMK. Some people are not broad-minded. If the alliance had been formed properly in the 2021 elections, as Shah said, DMK would not have come to power. The selfishness of a few people led to DMK coming to power. This time, Shah and Modi are handling it properly without making that mistake," he said.

On minister Ponmudy's speech controversy, he said, "There are many people in DMK like Ponmudy. Everyone knows that they talk like this. If you ask them, they will say that it is the Dravidian model. For them, speaking disparagingly of other people, especially women, and insulting the majority by claiming to be the protectors of minorities, will put an end to all this in the 2026 assembly elections."