Amitav Ghosh Shortlisted For 2024 British Academy Book Prize

London: Renowned Indian author Amitav Ghosh was on Tuesday shortlisted for the British Academy Book Prize for Global Cultural Understanding 2024, a leading international non-fiction prize worth GBP 25,000 now in its 12th year.

Ghosh’s ‘Smoke and Ashes: Opium's Hidden Histories’ is in the running along with five other international titles for the prize open to authors of any nationality based anywhere in the world and working in any language, provided that the nominated work is available in the English language.

The Kolkata-born author, who is based in the US, was hailed by the judges for his “storytelling skills to bring to life this highly readable travelogue, memoir and history”.

“In ‘Smoke and Ashes: Opium's Hidden Histories’, Amitav Ghosh draws on decades of archival research for his Ibis Trilogy novels to trace the economic and cultural impact of the global opium trade from the 18th century to the present-day opium crisis and the Oxycontin scandal in the USA,” notes a British Academy Book Prize statement.

The other authors shortlisted for this year's prize include Ed Conway for ‘Material World: A Substantial Story of Our Past and Future’; Kate Kitagawa and Timothy Revell for ‘The Secret Lives of Numbers: A Global History of Mathematics & Its Unsung Trailblazers’.

Marcy Norton for ‘The Tame and the Wild: People and Animals after 1492’; Ross Perlin for ‘Language City: The Fight to Preserve Endangered Mother Tongues’; and Annabel Sowemimo for ‘Divided: Racism, Medicine and Why We Need to Decolonise Healthcare’.

“This year’s exceptional shortlist highlights a wide range of topics: the secret world of raw materials; race and the healthcare system; endangered languages; a global history of the opium trade; the origins of mathematics and its unsung trailblazers; and relationships between humans and animals in the context of colonisation,” said Chair of Judges Professor Charles Tripp, Fellow of the British Academy.

“We were greatly impressed by the quality of writing and the depth of research but also by the lengths our writers are prepared to go to highlight urgent global issues and to honour those who have made a difference. At a time when it feels as if global cultural understanding is somewhat lacking, we hope the British Academy Book Prize and these six books will play a part in changing the way we perceive our shared world," he said.