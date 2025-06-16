ETV Bharat / bharat

Amitabh Kant Resigns As G20 Sherpa: The 1980 Batch IAS Officer To Move Forward In Life

Former CEO of the NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant presents his book ‘How India Scaled Mt. G20’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Jan. 21, 2025. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Amitabh Kant, who managed diverse assignments during his 45 years in government service, has announced on Monday that he has resigned as the G20 Sherpa.

He profusely thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting his resignation.

He shared at least over a dozen images from his stint and meetings with the top brass of India and beyond.

Kant, a retired 1980-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Kerala cadre, was appointed as India's G20 Sherpa in July 2022, months before India assumed the G20 Presidency.

In a LinkedIn post titled 'My New Journey' Kant said, "After 45 years of dedicated government service, I have made the decision to embrace new opportunities and move forward in life. I am incredibly thankful to the Prime Minister of India for accepting my resignation as G20 Sherpa and for having given me the opportunity to drive a range of developmental initiatives and contribute to the growth, development, and progress of India."

Kant, who was the face behind India's G20 preparations, said leading multilateral negotiations as India's G20 Sherpa have been one of the most significant milestones in his career.

In 2023, Kant said India executed one of the most inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, and decisive G20 presidencies ever seen in the history of the forum.

"We achieved unanimous consensus on the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, despite significant geopolitical challenges, managing to refocus the world's attention on critical developmental priorities such as digital public infrastructure, multilateral financial reform, climate finance, and women-led development," he said.

He said India held G20 meetings across every state and Union Territory, which contributed significantly to cooperative federalism by beautifying and upgrading cities, engaging local artists and craftsmen, and promoting local cuisines.