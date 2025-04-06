ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah's Three-Day Visit To J&K Begins Amid High Security; Key Meetings And Border Visit Scheduled

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha presents a bouquet to Union Home Minister Amit Shah upon his arrival in Jammu on Sunday ( Etv Bharat )

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has arrived in Jammu and Kashmir for his three-day visit, prompting authorities to place security on high alert and maintain strict vigil across the Union Territory. This is Shah’s first visit to J&K since the formation of the elected government following the 2024 Assembly elections.

He arrived in Jammu this evening where he is holding a meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders at its Jammu party office. The Home Minister is scheduled to visit the International Border sector in Kathua on Monday.

Officials said the Home Minister is likely to visit families of slain policemen, who were killed in a recent encounter with militants in Kathua forests. In Srinagar, Shah is likely to visit the family of slain deputy superintendent of police Humayun Muzamil Bhat, who was killed in the Kokernag encounter in September 2023.

His visit comes after a recent encounter in Kathua between security forces and militants, who have infiltrated from the International Border in the Kathua sector. In this encounter, four cops were killed.

Reports said Shah will chair a crucial security meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the army, police, paramilitary forces and intelligence agencies in Jammu. The Home Minister will arrive in Srinagar on April 7 and hold a series of meetings, including security review, in Raj Bhavan in Srinagar on April 8. He will hold a review of development projects and inaugurate some projects in the Union Territory. The minister will fly back to New Delhi on April 8.