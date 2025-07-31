Amit Shah Vs Chidambaram On Afzal Guru: 'Death Sentence Cannot Be Carried Out Until...'

New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday termed Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in Rajya Sabha that 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru could not be executed as long as Chidambaram was Home Minister as "a mixture of insinuation, lie and distortion".

Chidambaram, who served as India's home minister from November 29, 2008 to July 31, 2012, said in a post on X, that Guru's wife had filed a mercy petition to the President in October 2006 and the same was rejected on February 2, 2013. Guru was hanged in Delhi's Tihar Jail on February 9, 2013.

"Home Minister Mr Amit Shah made a statement in the Rajya Sabha that 'Afzal Guru could not be executed as long as P Chidambaram was Home Minister'. The statement is a mixture of insinuation, lie and distortion. After the conviction and sentence by the Courts, Afzal Guru's wife filed, on his behalf, a mercy petition to the President of India in October 2006. The President rejected the mercy petition on 3-2-2013. Afzal Guru was hanged six days later on 9-2-2013. I was Home Minister during 1-12-2008 and 31-7-2012. During the entire period, the mercy petition was pending before the President. The law is that a sentence of death cannot be carried out until the mercy petition is disposed of," Chidambaram said.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Shah, while criticising Chidambaram over his "evidence" remark on Operation Sindoor, said, "During his tenure as home minister, Afzal Guru was not hanged. Who started talking about Hindu terrorism? I can proudly say before the people of the nation that no Hindu can ever be a terrorist."

Questioning Chidambaram over his remarks on Operation Sindoor, Shah said the senior Congress leader should tell whether the wars between India and Pakistan in 1965 and 1971 were "decisive" enough, as terrorism still continued over the decades post-conflict.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chidambaram, while speaking in Rajya Sabha, said time would tell whether Operation Sindoor was "decisive"."We have been demanding a special session of the Parliament to discuss the Operation Sindoor, but for their own reasons, the government kept denying it. Anywhere around the world, every time there is a war, there is a session in the Parliament to discuss various aspects of the war. So if you ask me, I would call the Operation Sindoor successful, but only time will tell if it was decisive or not..." Chidambaram said.

Shah, responding to Chidambaram's remark, said: "I want to ask him whether the 1965 and 1971 wars were decisive. If they were decisive, then why did terrorism continue to spread? For all these years, no action was taken to intimidate them (terrorists), so why would they have been afraid?"

Earlier this week, veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member, P Chidambaram, said that multiple "trolls" are allegedly spreading misinformation and painting him "in a black colour" over his recent remarks on the Centre's handling of the Pahalgam terror attack, and the subsequent Operation Sindoor.